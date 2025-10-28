KFSHRC and Eli Lilly Sign Agreement to Develop, Manufacture, and Commercialize Florbetapir 18F PET Tracerin Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Eli Lilly have signed an agreement to advance collaboration on Alzheimer’s disease care enabling KFSHRC to develop, manufacture, and commercialize florbetapir (18F) injection (also known as (18F) AV-45) for delivery to and use in hospital PET imaging centers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Florbetapir (18F) is a molecular imaging agent used in PET imaging to detect the presence of amyloid plaque in humans.Alzheimer’s disease currently affects more than 55 million people worldwide. As the global population continues to age, the burden of Alzheimer’s disease is expected to rise in the Kingdom and beyond underlining the importance of early detection and advanced care models.The signing ceremony took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, in presence of Mostafa Abdelrahman, President and General Manager, Lilly RHQ.Under the agreement, Lilly will make critical materials available to KFSHRC in accordance with the agreed terms, enabling GMP-compliant production of finished doses for the local market.The collaboration is designed to establish sustainable manufacturing capacity, streamline distribution to hospital PET centers, and support broader access to advanced amyloid PET imaging across the Kingdom. The parties intend to implement the program in line with applicable regulatory standards and scientific best practices to ensure quality, reliability, and patient safety.This reflects the shared vision of both parties to strengthen the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem, in line with Vision 2030 objectives for innovation, localization, and world-class medical excellence."KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

