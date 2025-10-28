F-1 to Green Card through EB5 Visa becomes one of the fastest ways for US immigration for Indian Citizens

Vivek Tandon Esq.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- F-1 visa to Green Card through EB5 Visa becomes one of the fastest ways for Indian Citizens to immigrate to the USA. Vivek Tandon, CEO and founder of EB5 BRICS, will lead a multi-city investor immigration tour across Asia, offering strategic guidance to families pursuing U.S. residency through the EB-5 visa program. See more here: See more info here: https://www.eb5brics.com/f1-visa/green-card The itinerary spans ten cities in four countries, with meetings scheduled from October 28 through November 20, 2025. CSG Law partner, Rohit Turkhud will accompany the tour to provide legal support and petition strategy.The trip begins in:* Dubai (October 26 to 28)* Mumbai (October 29 to 31)* Pune (November 1)* Bangalore (November 2 to 3)* Hyderabad (November 4)* Chennai (November 5)* Delhi (November 6 to 10)* Singapore (November 12 to 13)* Mumbai (November 14 to 16)* Hong Kong (November 17 to 18)Vivek Tandon has built EB5 BRICS into a trusted resource for families navigating the complexities of moving from F1 visa to Green Card through the EB-5 process. His firm provides education, investment access, and strategic planning tailored to each client’s financial and immigration goals. Through his collaboration with CSG Law, clients receive comprehensive legal support, including source-of-funds documentation, compliance planning, and USCIS petition preparation.Rohit Turkhud brings decades of experience in EB-5 immigration law and international filings. His involvement in the tour reinforces the shared commitment to legal clarity, transparency, and alignment across diverse markets. Together, Tandon and Turkhud have supported clients in India, the UAE, Singapore, Hong Kong and other regions where investor migration requires precision and trust.The Events will include private consultations, legal briefings, and documentation reviews in each city. Vivek Tandon has outlined a clear focus on helping families prepare for 2026 EB-5 filings, interpret evolving USCIS standards, and evaluate investment projects with legal safeguards in place. Meetings will be tailored to address individual concerns around source-of-funds documentation, petition readiness, and long-term planning.As interest in the EB-5 program continues to grow across Asia and the Middle East, Vivek Tandon remains focused on delivering clear, actionable guidance. His approach combines education, legal coordination, and client-first strategy to ensure families are supported at every stage of the process.To request a meeting or learn more about the tour, reach out to Vivek Tandon for details.About Vivek TandonVivek Tandon is known for his leadership in global mobility and investment-based immigration strategy. As Managing Director at Sequence Financial Specialists LLC, he plays a central role in connecting accredited investors with structured opportunities across international markets. His work spans investor education, strategic partnerships, and policy engagement, with speaking appearances and advisory contributions across multiple regions.This content is provided for informational purposes only. It does not constitute a solicitation or offer regarding any securities transaction or investment relationship. Securities are available only to accredited investors through a private placement memorandum (“PPM”). Private placements are illiquid and carry substantial risk, including the possibility of losing the entire investment.Securities are offered through Sequence Financial Specialists, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC, doing business as InvestAmerica. EB5 BRICS and Sequence Financial Specialists are independent and unaffiliated entities. Neither firm is responsible for the services provided by the other. EB5 BRICS is not a broker-dealer and is not regulated by FINRA or any other regulatory authority.Contact:Vivek TandonEB5 BRICS LLC+1 223-319-6015Website: https://www.eb5brics.com/ Email: info@eb5brics.com

Navigating EB-5 Visa Risks and the U.S. Investment Pathway

