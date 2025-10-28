Council of Europe Secretary General, Alain Berset, to address OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday

VIENNA, 28 October 2025 — The Council of Europe Secretary General, Alain Berset, will address the OSCE Permanent Council at the Vienna Hofburg on Thursday 30 October.

In his address, Secretary General Berset will focus on Europe’s security challenges, calling for a renewed emphasis on democratic security. In response to rising democratic backsliding and increasing rearmament, Berset will highlight the Council of Europe’s New Democratic Pact for Europe as a collective effort to strengthen Europe’s security architecture and make democracies in Europe more resilient, inclusive, and responsive to contemporary challenges.

The OSCE Permanent Council is the decision-making body gathering representatives of all 57 participating States of the Organization and 11 Partners for Co-operation. It convenes weekly in Vienna to discuss developments in the OSCE area.