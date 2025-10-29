Anago Cleaning Systems Shines on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top Global Franchises List

Anago Cleaning Systems’ ongoing award streak includes recognition on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises for Franchisee Satisfaction, and the Franchise Times Top 400 list. Anago Cleaning Systems, a leading commercial cleaning franchise brand and pioneer in the franchise industry, announced today its inclusion in Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious 2025 Top Global Franchises ranking. Founded over 35 years ago, Anago continues to stand out for its Master Franchise model, which empowers regional developers to operate their own businesses while supporting local Unit Franchisees across the commercial cleaning industry. Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Even amid shifting economic climates, Anago’s business model has proven remarkably resilient. Demand for professional cleaning and disinfection services remains strong in both high and low economic cycles.

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems, a leading commercial cleaning franchise brand and pioneer in the franchise industry, announced today its inclusion in Entrepreneur magazine’s prestigious 2025 Top Global Franchises ranking. This recognition underscores Anago’s consistent presence among the world’s most respected and sought-after franchise brands, further solidifying its position as a global leader in commercial cleaning.

Published annually, Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises list is one of the most widely referenced and respected rankings in the franchising industry. The list identifies top-performing brands that demonstrate strength, stability, and scalability across both domestic and international markets.

“Being recognized once again among Entrepreneur’s Top Global Franchises is an incredible honor and a testament to our entire network’s commitment to excellence,” said Adam Povlitz, CEO and President of Anago Cleaning Systems. “This award reflects the passion, professionalism, and dedication of our Master

Franchise owners and their Unit Franchisees, who uphold our core values and deliver world-class commercial cleaning and disinfection services every day. Our continued recognition across multiple industry rankings showcases the enduring strength of our franchise model and our commitment to innovation, support, and client satisfaction.”

Anago Cleaning Systems’ ongoing award streak includes recognition on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500, Franchise Business Review’s Top Franchises for Franchisee Satisfaction, and the Franchise Times Top 400 list. These accolades highlight the brand’s consistent growth, operational excellence, and focus on helping entrepreneurs achieve success through scalable, recession-resistant business opportunities.

Even amid shifting economic climates, Anago’s business model has proven remarkably resilient. Demand for professional cleaning and disinfection services remains strong in both high and low economic cycles, positioning Anago as a viable and dependable revenue stream for entrepreneurs seeking a stable, service-driven business opportunity. As organizations continue to prioritize health, safety, and workplace cleanliness, Anago’s essential services provide franchise owners with consistent growth potential, insulated from many of the market fluctuations that affect other industries.

Founded over 35 years ago, Anago continues to stand out for its Master Franchise model, which empowers regional developers to operate their own businesses while supporting local Unit Franchisees across the commercial cleaning industry. This model, paired with the company’s advanced technology platforms and 35-year legacy of innovation, ensures that Anago remains a trusted partner to businesses of every size and sector.

“Anago’s success has always been rooted in the collective effort of our people,” Povlitz added. “Our franchisees are at the heart of what we do, and together, we’re raising industry standards while building a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable future.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking for a profitable, affordable, scalable, and recession-resistant business, Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be a standout choice. Learn more about Anago’s Master Franchise and Unit Franchise models.

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,800 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all types. For further information, visit AnagoCleaning.com

Be the CEO of Your Own Franchising Company with Anago

Legal Disclaimer:

