Comprehensive Report on the Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Military Engine Infrared Suppression Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Military Engine Infrared Suppression Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial expansion in the size of the military engine infrared suppression market. It's anticipated to escalate from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The previous growth is linked to the rising threat of uneven warfare and insurgencies, an increasing trend in the employment of unmanned aerial vehicles (uavs), mounting demand for multi-function combat aircraft, a growing emphasis on reducing aircraft detection in antagonistic settings, and an increase in government initiatives favoring domestic defense manufacturing.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the military engine infrared suppression market in the upcoming years, with projections reaching $1.93 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This anticipated progress over the predicted timeline can be credited to a growing need for stealth capabilities, increasing usage of advanced military fighter jets and helicopters, heightened emphasis on survivability and safety in operations, ongoing defense force modernizations, and increased defense budget allocations. The time period is also expected to see major trends such as advancements in AI-driven target recognition, creation of lightweight high-resolution infrared sensors, innovations in multispectral and hyperspectral imaging, progression in merging infrared suppression with autonomous vehicles, and the evolution of eco-friendly, low-power infrared materials.

Download a free sample of the military engine infrared suppression market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28715&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market?

The military engine infrared suppression market is anticipated to grow as military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are increasingly deployed. The usage of UAVs, which are controlled remotely or autonomously without onboard pilots, is prevalent in high-risk missions where human involvement is risky or minimal. Infrared suppression in military engines boosts UAV survivability by reducing their engine heat signatures, thus making them less visible to infrared-guided missiles and thermal sensors. By May 2024, as per the International Trade Administration - a government agency based in the US, there is an expected rise of 40% in the number of commercial drones between 2022 and 2030. Hence, the escalating deployment of military UAVs is propelling the expansion of the military engine infrared suppression market. Growth in the military engine infrared suppression (IRSS) market is expected to be buoyed by rising global defense budgets, driven by increasing funding for advanced IRSS development and rollouts. Defense budgets are surging due to escalating geopolitical tensions and countries infusing more money to upgrade their military prowess and safeguard national interest against regional or global threats. Heightened defense expenditure enables governments to pump money into cutting-edge technologies and update military vehicles and aircraft with systems that bring down engine heat signatures, thus improving defenses against infrared-guided attacks. Growing geopolitical tensions and regional conflicts have urged several countries to dedicate more resources to the research, development, and implementation of IRSS solutions. For instance, a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), an independent resource on global security based in Sweden, reveals that total global military spending reached $2,443 billion in 2023, marking a 6.8% rise in real terms compared to 2022. Consequently, the increasing defense budgets are stimulating the expansion of the military engine infrared suppression market.

Which Players Dominate The Military Engine Infrared Suppression Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Military Engine Infrared Suppression Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Electric Company

• Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• Collins Aerospace

• Safran Electronics & Defense

• Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

• L3 Technologies

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Military Engine Infrared Suppression Sector?

Key players in the military engine infrared suppression market are heavily investing in the creation of innovative solutions like infrared signature suppression to improve aircraft survival rates and minimize vulnerability to heat-detecting threats. This technology and related systems are engineered to lessen the heat emissions of military engines or vehicles, thereby making them less noticeable to infrared sensors and heat-seeking missiles. For instance, in July 2025, the heavy-lift, tandem-rotor helicopter, UK Chinook Mk 6, successfully conducted its initial flight fitted with a cutting-edge infrared suppression system (IRSS), developed to minimize its infrared signature and enhance resilience against heat-seeking missiles. This contrivance alters the helicopter's exhaust through the utilization of elongated exhaust mounts to cool and disseminate engine heat, considerably reducing the thermal footprint detected by these missiles, thus greatly enhancing the safety and survival chances of the helicopter and its crew in antagonistic circumstances. This advance strengthens the Chinook's efficacy as an enduring, robust asset for both transportation and tactical operations in modern, high-risk battlefronts.

Global Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The military engine infrared suppression market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Exhaust Systems, Coatings, Heat Shields, Cooling Systems, Others Component

2) By Technology: Passive Suppression, Active Suppression, Hybrid Systems

3) By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Land-Based

4) By Application: Combat Aircraft, Helicopters, Naval Vessels, Armored Vehicles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Others Application

Subsegments:

1) By Exhaust Systems: Afterburner Suppressors, Exhaust Ducts with Shielding, Multi-Stage Exhaust Diffusers

2) By Coatings: Thermal Barrier Coatings, Infrared-Absorbing Paints, Ceramic-Based Coatings

3) By Heat Shields: Metallic Heat Shields, Composite Heat Shields, Ablative Heat Shields

4) By Cooling Systems: Air Cooling Systems, Liquid Cooling Systems, Hybrid Cooling Systems

5) By Other Components: Infrared Signature Reduction Accessories, Sensors and Monitoring Systems, Exhaust Gas Mixers

View the full military engine infrared suppression market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-engine-infrared-suppression-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market?

In the Military Engine Infrared Suppression Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. It is predicted that the highest growth rate will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report includes different geographical areas like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Military Engine Infrared Suppression Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Electro Optics Or Infrared Eo Or Ir Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-electro-optics-or-infrared-eo-or-ir-systems-global-market-report

Military Sensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-sensors-global-market-report

Military Night Vision Device Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-night-vision-device-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.