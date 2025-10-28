Saw Palmetto Berries Market to Projected to Reach USD 325.6 Million by 2035, Growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

Increasing health consciousness, rising prevalence of prostate disorders, preference for natural remedie, expanding dietary supplement industry drive the growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The saw palmetto berries industry was valued at $172.4 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $325.6 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2035.One of the major drivers in the saw palmetto berries market is primarily driven by increasing awareness about the health benefits of saw palmetto berries, particularly in promoting prostate health and managing urinary symptoms, fuels demand. Moreover, rising consumer preference for natural remedies and herbal supplements further propels market growth. The expanding aging population, particularly in regions like North America and Europe, contributes significantly to market expansion as these demographics are more prone to prostate-related issues. Moreover, advancements in extraction technologies and the growing availability of saw palmetto products in various forms such as capsules, extracts, and oils are enhancing market accessibility.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A32241 Saw palmetto berries is the fruit of the Serenoa repens palm tree. Saw palmetto berries are small, dark purple drupes, known for their medicinal properties and historical use in traditional herbal medicine. There are primarily two types of saw palmetto extracts namely, oil-based extracts and powdered extracts. Saw palmetto berries contain bioactive compounds such as fatty acids, phytosterols, and flavonoids and are primarily used to promote prostate health and alleviate symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). These berries are used in the production of dietary supplements, herbal teas, medicines, and topical creams.The rise in trend toward natural remedies has significantly surged the market demand for saw palmetto berries, positioning them as a preferred choice for individuals who seek holistic approaches to health and wellness. As consumers increasingly prioritize natural solutions over conventional pharmaceuticals, saw palmetto berries have emerged as a prominent herbal medicine, which particularly addresses prostate health concerns. The deep purple saw palmetto fruit, harvested from the hardy palmetto plant, yields potent extracts renowned for promoting prostate health and hair regrowth.Moreover, this trend is driven by a combination of factors, including concerns about the side effects of synthetic medications, a desire for more sustainable & eco-friendly alternatives, and a shift toward preventive healthcare practices.In addition, the traditional use of saw palmetto berries in herbal medicine systems which are linked with a growing body of scientific research which supports their efficacy, reinforces their credibility as a viable natural remedy. Consumers are drawn to the perceived safety and gentleness of herbal remedies such as saw palmetto berries, which are often seen as gentler on the body and less likely to cause adverse reactions compared to pharmaceutical drugs. Furthermore, the natural remedies trend of consumption and product innovation drive the demand for saw palmetto berries industry.Procure Complete Report (282 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/saw-palmetto-berries-market/purchase-options The growth of the saw palmetto berries market is primarily driven by increasing awareness of their health benefits, particularly in promoting prostate health, rising demand for natural remedies, and advancements in extraction technologies.The saw palmetto berries market is segmented into form, source, application, and region. By form, the market is classified into powder, capsules/tablets, and liquid extracts. By source, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By application, the market is categorized into dietary supplements, functional foods & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and rest of Latin America) Middle East of Africa (GCC, South Africa, and rest of MEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A32241 By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Saw Palmetto Berries Market size with the largest share during the forecast period. North America region's native growth of the Serenoa repens palm tree, primarily found in the southeastern United States, ensures a reliable and abundant supply of high-quality saw palmetto berries. This local availability supports large-scale harvesting and production, reducing costs and ensuring product consistency. Moreover, North America has a well-established dietary supplement industry, driven by high consumer awareness and demand for natural health products. The prevalence of prostate health issues among the aging male population in the U.S. and Canada also boosts the market for saw palmetto supplements, which are widely recognized for their benefits in managing benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).Leading Market Players: -Valensa InternationalOptimized Plant NutrientsNaturalize Biotech CorpLabnicaBio-BotanicaMayproJiaherbHunan Nutramax,Xian Changyue PhytochemistryAtlantic Phytochemicals & ExtractsTrending Reports:Dairy Cow Solutions Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dairy-cow-solutions-market-A324335 Fresh Sea Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fresh-sea-food-packaging-market-A323761 Bean Sprouts Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bean-sprouts-market-A67545

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.