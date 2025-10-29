Naval Combat Management System Market Anticipated to Grow at 8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Naval Combat Management System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Naval Combat Management System Market In 2025?

In recent times, the naval combat management system market has seen robust growth. The market size is projected to escalate from $8.73 billion in 2024 to $9.46 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The historic growth can be accounted for by factors such as the increase in defense spending, the implementation of fleet modernization schemes, rising geopolitical conflicts, expansion in shipbuilding, and an emphasis on maritime border security.

Expectations are high for robust growth in the naval combat management system market in the coming years, with projections estimating its size to reach $12.87 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth during the forecast period is being fuelled by factors like increasing maritime conflicts, the urgency of fleet survivability, legislative compliance issues, the need for upgrading obsolete systems, and escalating geopolitical conflicts driving expansion of naval capabilities. The forecast period is likely to see major trends such as the adoption of modular and open architectures, a shift to unmanned platforms, increased focus on cybersecurity, collaborative regional procurement alliances, and improved interoperability among allied fleets.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Naval Combat Management System Market?

The surge in geopolitical conflicts is forecasted to contribute significantly to the expansion of the naval combat management system market. These tensions embody the disagreements and clashes between nations as a result of differing economic, political, or territorial ambitions that jeopardize global equilibrium. The escalation of such geopolitical skirmishes largely stems from territorial confrontations and martial engagements, with nations vying for control over territories, resources, and strategic domination, which in turn dampens international ties. As a consequence, the escalating geopolitical tensions are bolstering the need for naval combat management systems, which are essential for efficient seaborne defence and aid naval forces in sustaining combat readiness in disputed sea regions. For instance, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a US-based non-profit organization, recorded over 165,273 political violence instances worldwide from July 2023 to June 2024, indicating a 15% surge from the prior year. It is projected that one in every seven individuals worldwide witnessed conflict exposure during this time. Therefore, the intensifying geopolitical tensions are fuelling the expansion of the naval combat management system market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Naval Combat Management System Industry?

Major players in the Naval Combat Management System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Naval Combat Management System Market In The Future?

Leading businesses in the naval combat management system market are striving to create innovative solutions, including integrated sensor fusion, to elevate situational comprehension and accelerate real-time decision-making. The integrated sensor fusion is a practice wherein data from numerous sensors such as radars, sonars, and electro-optical devices are merged into a single cohesive image. This process augments situational awareness in real time and offers more accurate and comprehensive data, thereby facilitating quicker and better-informed decisions during naval functions. For instance, Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., a defense company from Turkey, unveiled its New Generation Centennial VTZ Combat Management System (CMS) at the DIMDEX 2022 show in Doha, Qatar in March 2022. This system furnishes a complete solution by unifying a broad spectrum of sensors, weaponry, and command-and-control technologies to deliver real-time tactical awareness and improved interoperability for naval platforms. The Centennial VTZ CMS can be adapted to varying user and platform requirements and has the ability to blend data from radars, sonars, electro-optical devices, electronic warfare suites, and tactical data links to deliver a lucid and comprehensive operational image. Furthermore, its flexible system architecture allows for effortless integration of different effectors and sensors, enabling faster and more informed decision-making while boosting situational awareness and fire-control remedies for modern naval operations.

What Segments Are Covered In The Naval Combat Management System Market Report?

The naval combat management system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Platform: Destroyers, Submarines, Frigates, Aircraft Carriers, Corvettes, Other Platforms

3) By Application: Weapon Management, Surveillance, Situational Awareness, Navigation, Other Applications

4) By End User: Naval Forces, Coast Guards, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Processors, Displays, Sensors, Communication Modules

2) By Software: Command And Control Software, Navigation Software, Weapon Control Software, Data Management Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Integration Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Naval Combat Management System Market By 2025?

In the Naval Combat Management System Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report thoroughly analyzes the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

