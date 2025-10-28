PV Hardware to Supply Flagship AxoneDuo Infinity Trackers for 124 MW Rosh Pinah Solar Project in Namibia

PV Hardware partners with Nampower to supply AxoneDuo Infinity trackers for Namibia’s 124 MW Rosh Pinah Solar Project, boosting Africa’s renewable future.

We are proud to support the Rosh Pinah project with our flagship solar tracker” — Silvia Monleon Thomas

SOUTH AFRICA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PV Hardware ( PVH ), a global leader in solar tracking solutions, is proud to announce its latest partnership in Southern Africa: the supply of its cutting-edge AxoneDuo Infinity solar tracker to the 124 MW Rosh Pinah Solar Project in Namibia.Developed by Nampower and engineered, procured, and constructed (EPC) by CJIC & CHINT NEW ENERGY, the Rosh Pinah project marks a significant milestone in Namibia’s transition to sustainable energy. Located in the Karas Region, the solar farm will play a key role in enhancing energy security and reducing carbon emissions in the region.PVH will supply its AxoneDuo Infinity, the company’s best-selling and most advanced solar tracking system. Designed for maximum adaptability and durability in challenging environments, the AxoneDuo Infinity offers superior performance with reduced maintenance, ensuring optimal energy yield over the system’s lifetime.“We are proud to support the Rosh Pinah project with our flagship solar tracker,” said Silvia Monleon Thomas, Sales Director of PV Hardware. “Namibia is quickly becoming a leader in renewable energy in Africa, and this project is a testament to the country’s commitment to a greener future. Our collaboration with Nadara and Chint Energy underscores PVH’s dedication to delivering high-performance, reliable solutions for utility-scale projects in emerging markets.”The Rosh Pinah plant is expected to begin commercial operations in 2026 and will contribute significantly to Namibia’s clean energy targets, supplying enough electricity to power over 80,000 homes annually.This project strengthens PVH’s growing presence in Africa and reaffirms its role as a key enabler of the global energy transition.About PV Hardware: At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects. As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.With over 35 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

