Maono Launches PD200W Hybrid Dynamic Microphone with Triple-Mode Connectivity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maono, a leading global audio brand, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the PD200W Hybrid Dynamic Microphone, the first microphone in the industry to feature triple-mode connectivity (2.4GHz wireless, USB, and XLR). Designed for podcasters, streamers, and content creators, the PD200W Hybrid offers unmatched flexibility and studio-quality performance for every recording scenario.Freedom to Connect, AnywhereThe PD200W Hybrid redefines what a modern wireless podcast microphone can do. As the world’s first microphone with triple-mode connectivity, it liberates creators from the limitations of traditional wired setups. With its wireless, USB, and XLR connection options, users can flexibly switch between mobile recording, desktop streaming, and professional studio production — all with one mic.Whether for creators who move freely, adjust their workspace layouts, or work across multiple devices such as smartphones, computers, and audio interfaces, the PD200W Hybrid delivers true flexibility without cables, delays, or constraints.Studio-Grade Performance for CreatorsEngineered with a premium 30mm dynamic capsule and cardioid pickup pattern, the PD200W Hybrid delivers studio-quality sound with an ultra-clean 82dB signal-to-noise ratio and 48kHz/24-bit sampling for authentic high-resolution sound.Its multi-level noise reduction effectively minimizes environmental noise and room reflections, capturing pure, focused sound with minimal post-production.With Maono Link software, creators can fine-tune their tone using four professional presets and precise controls for EQ, reverb, and other key parameters, achieving personalized sound with ease.Dual-Track Recording for Seamless CollaborationThe PD200W Hybrid is also the first dynamic microphone that supports multi-mic connectivity, allowing a single receiver to connect two PD200W Hybrid microphones simultaneously.Through its dual-track stereo recording technology, each microphone’s signal is captured separately on the left and right channels — preserving individual voice detail and channel balance.This design enables creators to adjust each speaker’s volume independently during post-production, effectively eliminating track-mixing issues and simplifying editing for multi-person podcasts or interviews.Creator-Driven Design ConceptsDebuting at TwitchCon 2025, the PD200W Hybrid received enthusiastic feedback from creators. Attendees praised its audio quality, stability, and value, calling it “a true wireless solution that outperforms its price range.”“The PD200W Hybrid represents our vision to make high-quality recording truly effortless,” said Wilson Wang, Product Manager at Maono. “We designed it to free creators from complicated setups and help them focus on what truly matters — their voice and creativity.”The launch underscores Maono’s commitment to empowering creators worldwide with professional-grade, accessible, and innovative audio solutions.Availability and PricingThe Maono PD200W Hybrid Dynamic Microphone is now available on Maono’s official website and Amazon US , starting at $99.99 for the Desktop Stand Version.Additional models include the PD200W Hybrid with BA37 Boom Arm and the PD200W Hybrid (2TX+1RX) Dual Transmitter Set, offering creators more versatile setup options.About MaonoMaono is the global best-selling Internet microphone brand, trusted by over 10 million users in 153 countries. Maono remains committed to its mission of creating the world’s best microphones and audio products to enrich the world with great sound. Its portfolio includes microphones, audio interfaces, mixers, and headphones, all designed with innovation, user-friendly design, and professional-grade performance at their core. Maono delivers reliable, high-quality audio solutions for podcasters, gamers, streamers, and content creators worldwide.

