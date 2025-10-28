AHA urges smarter AI regulation for advancing innovation, safety and access to health care

The AHA today submitted a letter to the Office of Science and Technology Policy in response to its request for information on regulatory reform for artificial intelligence, emphasizing the need to reduce regulatory burdens that hinder innovation and increase costs, while ensuring patient safety and data privacy. The letter outlines four key recommendations: synchronizing AI policies with existing frameworks to avoid redundancy, removing regulatory barriers such as fragmented privacy laws and outdated substance use disorder regulations, ensuring safe and effective AI use through clinician involvement in decision loops that impact care delivery and consistent standards for third-party vendors, and addressing organizational and infrastructural challenges by aligning incentives and investing in digital access and literacy. The AHA encourages OSTP to ensure balanced, flexible policies that support innovation and improve care delivery across the health system.

