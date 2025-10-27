House Bill 670 Printer's Number 0677

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors POWELL, PIELLI, WEBSTER, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, WAXMAN, VENKAT, SCHLOSSBERG, RABB, CERRATO, GIRAL, KHAN, STEELE, OTTEN, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, BOYD, GREEN, SHUSTERMAN, KINKEAD, RIVERA, CARROLL, SALISBURY, K.HARRIS, HANBIDGE, DALEY, MARKOSEK, T. DAVIS, O'MARA, MULLINS, BRIGGS

Short Title An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in abortion, providing for access to reproductive health services facilities; in particular rights and immunities, providing for action for blocking access to reproductive health services facility; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act

Generated 10/27/2025 05:17 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.