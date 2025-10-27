Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,686 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 670 Printer's Number 0677

PENNSYLVANIA, October 27 - Sponsors

POWELL, PIELLI, WEBSTER, SANCHEZ, HOWARD, WAXMAN, VENKAT, SCHLOSSBERG, RABB, CERRATO, GIRAL, KHAN, STEELE, OTTEN, D. WILLIAMS, MAYES, HOHENSTEIN, DEASY, BOYD, GREEN, SHUSTERMAN, KINKEAD, RIVERA, CARROLL, SALISBURY, K.HARRIS, HANBIDGE, DALEY, MARKOSEK, T. DAVIS, O'MARA, MULLINS, BRIGGS

Short Title

An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses) and 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in abortion, providing for access to reproductive health services facilities; in particular rights and immunities, providing for action for blocking access to reproductive health services facility; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act

Generated 10/27/2025 05:17 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 670 Printer's Number 0677

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more