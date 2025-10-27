Morris & Graff Marketing Launches Purpose-Driven Digital Agency for Underserved Brands

Remote-first agency helps minority-owned and women-led startups grow through story-led SEO, social media, and affordable marketing.

We’re redefining marketing access, helping small, diverse brands tell stories that drive real visibility and growth.” — Morris & Graff Marketing spokesperson

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morris & Graff Marketing, a purpose-driven digital marketing agency, today announced its official launch, offering affordable and story-focused marketing solutions designed for underserved, early-stage, and minority-owned businesses.

Born from the belief that great brands often go unseen, Morris & Graff Marketing empowers founders to tell their stories authentically and reach the audiences that matter. The agency’s mission is simple: make high-impact marketing accessible to those building meaningful businesses with limited resources.

“Too many brilliant founders struggle to get visibility because traditional agencies are out of reach,” said a Morris & Graff Marketing spokesperson. “Our goal is to level the playing field with practical, data-driven strategies that let smaller brands compete with bigger players.”

Purpose-Driven Growth for Modern Founders

Operating remotely, Morris & Graff Marketing serves clients across the United States, particularly in vibrant entrepreneurial hubs like Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York, and Los Angeles, while preparing for expansion into Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and select African markets such as Nigeria, Ghana, and South Africa.

The agency specializes in five key service pillars:

-Brand Storytelling & Identity: crafting unique narratives that connect emotionally and convert commercially.

-Search Engine Optimization (SEO): improving discoverability for founders competing in crowded niches.

-Social Media Management: driving engagement through authentic voice and consistent visibility.

-Targeted Advertising & Lead Generation: delivering measurable results without inflated ad spend.

-Email Marketing & Retention: nurturing customer loyalty and lifetime value through strategic content flows.

Building Equity and Access in Marketing

Morris & Graff Marketing’s ethos centers on community uplift. The team works closely with women-led startups, Black-owned businesses, and other historically marginalized entrepreneurs to ensure their messages reach mainstream audiences. The agency’s hybrid model, blending creative storytelling with technical marketing expertise, helps clients grow sustainably without losing their authentic voice.

“We don’t just chase clicks or vanity metrics,” the spokesperson added. “We build visibility that lasts, by grounding strategy in story, culture, and purpose.”

A Remote-First, Global-Ready Approach

With a distributed team of designers, strategists, and digital marketers, the agency operates seamlessly across time zones. This flexibility allows Morris & Graff Marketing to support clients in global innovation hubs such as Bali, Lisbon, and Mexico City, reflecting its vision of connecting culturally aware brands with audiences worldwide.

Call to Action

Founders and small-business owners can schedule a free consultation at www.morrisngraff.com to learn how story-led marketing can amplify their brand visibility, attract qualified leads, and foster long-term growth.

About Morris & Graff Marketing

Morris & Graff Marketing is a purpose-driven, remote-first digital marketing agency helping underserved and early-stage brands get seen. The team combines storytelling, SEO, social media, targeted advertising, and email marketing to deliver practical, high-impact results. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, the agency primarily serves minority-owned, women-led, and small-business clients across the U.S., with expansion plans into global markets.

Learn more at www.morrisngraff.com.



