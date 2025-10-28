First Microsoft Partner-Focused Agency Earns B Corp Certification as Maven Collective Marketing Redefines Impact Growth

Maven Collective is Now B Corp Certified

Certification places Maven Collective Marketing among fewer than 10,000 businesses worldwide meeting the highest standards of social and environmental impact.

Achieving B Corp Certification demonstrates that growth and responsibility are not mutually exclusive” — Erica Hakonson, CEO and Founder of Maven Collective

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landmark achievement, Maven Collective Marketing, the award-winning B2B digital marketing agency serving Microsoft Partners worldwide, has officially achieved B Corporation (B Corp) Certification from B Lab — recognized globally as the gold standard for businesses that balance profit with purpose.

By becoming the first and only Microsoft Partner-focused marketing agency to earn B Corp Certification, Maven Collective sets a new benchmark in the ecosystem. The recognition highlights the agency’s long-standing promise to align business success with social responsibility, reflected in initiatives like donating over 1% of annual revenue to community causes and dedicating 5% of company time to pro bono work. These efforts fuel a culture that uplifts its people, strengthens client partnerships, and drives enduring growth.

“Achieving B Corp Certification demonstrates that growth and responsibility are not mutually exclusive,” said Erica Hakonson, CEO and Founder of Maven Collective Marketing. “For our clients and our team, it reinforces that we hold ourselves to the same high standards we advocate, delivering measurable results while building a business grounded in accountability and sustainable impact.”

Maven Collective’s certification builds on initiatives that have shaped its culture from the start. Since 2016, the agency has supported community causes and matched employee donations each year. As a women-led business, Maven Collective champions the advancement of women in technology while fostering a workplace grounded in fairness, accountability, and values-driven growth.

“B Corp Certification affirms the values Maven Collective was built on and validates the way we do business every day,” continued Ms. Hakonson. “It holds us accountable to measurable goals and transparent reporting, while driving real results for clients and meaningful impact for our team and communities.”

The certification also reinforces Maven Collective’s reputation for excellence, adding to recent honors such as the 2025 Microsoft Advertising Partner Award for Partner Growth and PR Daily’s B2B Agency of the Year, further cementing its position as a leader in purpose-driven marketing for Microsoft Partners.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency dedicated to Microsoft Partners and the Microsoft ecosystem. With expertise in strategy and planning, lead generation, go-to-market, and sales enablement, we’ve helped 500+ Microsoft Partners drive measurable results. Maven Collective’s work has earned 200+ global awards and recognitions, including the Microsoft Advertising Growth Partner Award, TITAN Gold Business Website Award, TechBehemoths, Best SEO & Digital Strategy Firm, and PR Daily’s B2B Agency of the Year. As the go-to Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners, we deliver specialized Partner services, such as: GTM Microsoft Marketplace listing, Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Readiness Packages, ISV Partner Program Development, and proprietary Microsoft Partner Self-Audit products.

For more information on Maven Collective’s services and impact, visit our website or view the company’s B Corp profile at Maven Collective on B Corporation

