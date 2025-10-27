Submit Release
Patient Safety at Risk: Former FDA Official Warns of Dangers from Compounded GLP-1s

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the demand for GLP-1 medications skyrockets, patients are increasingly targeted with compounded knockoffs that are not FDA approved and do not meet federal safety or quality standards. Many are mass-produced using unverified foreign ingredients and marketed deceptively as “personalized” care.

Research shows patients using these products are twice as likely to be hospitalized compared with those on FDA-approved treatments—underscoring urgent risks for millions of Americans seeking weight-loss or diabetes care. Leigh Verbois, PharmD, JD, FAPhA – Current board member of the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP Global) and former FDA official, shares more about this concerning topic.

