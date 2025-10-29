ARTE NOIR CELEBRATES 3RD ANNIVERSARY WITH GREEN BOOK GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP THAT SUPPORTS AND HONORS BLACK ARTISTS

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARTE NOIR recently celebrated the 3rd anniversary of the opening of its Black arts and culture space in Seattle’s Historic Central District. The celebration honored local collaborators and partners, and introduced a new partnership with Green Book Global At the intersection of travel and culture, these two Black-led organizations are joining forces to support Black artists, culture, and communities. Green Book Global, the first and only Black travel review mobile app, has partnered with ARTE NOIR, a nonprofit celebrating and supporting Black arts and culture.Through this partnership, Green Book Global will allocate a portion of its mission-driven revenue to support ARTE NOIR’s initiatives, turning everyday travel into a way to sustain Black culture and uplift local creatives.“The arts preserve history, inspire future generations, and provide healing,” said Lawrence Phillips, Founder and CEO of Green Book Global. “Supporting organizations like ARTE NOIR protects and uplifts Black artists while making travel safer and more empowering.”ARTE NOIR Executive Director, Jazmyn Scott, added, “Art within under-documented communities is vital for transmitting history and connecting people. This partnership elevates Black art and culture while giving our supporters tools to travel with confidence.”ARTE NOIR members can join a dedicated group in the Green Book Global app to connect with fellow travelers. When members book trips through partners like Expedia, Hotels.com, or Marriott via the app, Green Book Global earns commission-based revenue. Each quarter, a portion of earned revenue is allocated to support ARTE NOIR’s initiatives. Travelers who become Platinum Green Book Holders also help contribute to this collective impact.Green Book Global members gain access to exclusive features, including: Driving While Black Road Trip Planner – find safer routes and avoid sundown towns in the USA. Pin colors for cities: green means great, yellow average, red caution.• Black-Friendly City Scores Worldwide – access city scores, safety alerts, and recommendations for different travel styles• Directory of 2,500+ Black-Owned Restaurants – support Black-owned eateries on road trips• AI Black Trip Planner – personalized itineraries in 30 seconds• Rewards for Sharing Reviews – earn cash for sharing travel tipsARTE NOIR’s gallery and gift shop offer:• 100% net sales returned to Black creators• Artist-centered 70/30 gallery model• Year-round community events and youth music production training• Monthly online editorial on creators and cultural trendsLocated in Seattle’s historic Central District, shaped by Southern migration, ARTE NOIR preserves culture and history. Founder Vivian Phillips said, “My parents migrated to Seattle in the 1950s. Safety and affordability were key. This partnership preserves the legacy of families like mine while highlighting ARTE NOIR’s historic location where Black artists once thrived.”Together, ARTE NOIR and Green Book Global demonstrate the power of Black-led businesses and nonprofits creating sustainable impact, honoring history, and building new travel experiences.About Green Book GlobalGreen Book Global empowers travelers with safety insights and community recommendations. With 150K+ downloads and features in Forbes and Travel Noire, it’s transforming how Black travelers explore the world with confidence.About ARTE NOIRARTE NOIR is a Seattle nonprofit celebrating Black arts and culture through exhibitions, events, and partnerships that amplify Black creators and foster cultural connections.

