Families Move Into Legacy Village: Family Promise's Innovative Housing Solution

Container housing community in Glendale offers affordable, dignified living for homeless families

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Promise of Greater Phoenix , a nonprofit organization innovating to break the cycle of homelessness for families, announces families have moved into Legacy Village, a new container housing community in Glendale. Legacy Village, a six-unit, single-story community built on church-owned land in central Glendale, offers 640 square-foot, two-bedroom apartments constructed from modified shipping containers. Legacy Village is designed around a central courtyard to foster community and security, complete with a playground, sports court, and landscaped communal areas."This is a milestone moment for Family Promise. We have innovated a new housing solution that can be replicated across the Valley," said Ted Taylor, Executive Director of Family Promise of Greater Phoenix. "Legacy Village represents our commitment to finding creative, scalable approaches to the affordable housing crisis facing our community."The Phoenix metro area ranks sixth worst nationally for affordable housing availability, with only 22 rental units available per 100 extremely low-income families in need. Legacy Village aims to address this critical shortage by providing high-quality, affordable housing to families earning up to 65% of Area Median Income.Each fully furnished apartment costs an average of $583 per family per month, with no additional utility or internet charges for residents. The village features energy-efficient design elements, including high-grade insulation, LED lighting, occupancy sensors, and high-efficiency HVAC systems. Solar power generation is credited back to Family Promise, further reducing operational costs."Legacy Village is more than just housing; it's a stepping stone for families to rebuild their lives," Taylor added. "Solutions like the Legacy Village are desperately needed right now if we are going to seriously address Arizona’s housing crisis and help families in need."Family Promise of Greater Phoenix has a 27-year track record of sheltering families with children and has expanded five times since 2012. Legacy Village builds on this experience, offering a dignified, scalable approach to affordable housing that maintains high standards of design and community integration.The project was made possible through the support of several funders, including BHHS Legacy Foundation, Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Garcia Family Foundation, Fiesta Bowl, The Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust, SRP, and the Arizona Housing Fund. Legacy Village is part of Family Promise's " A Journey Home" capital campaign , a $4.2 million initiative aimed at doubling the organization's capacity to serve over 400 families annually across the Valley. The campaign includes opportunities for community support, such as sponsoring an entire 6-unit community, an administrative unit in a new community, or purchasing commemorative Pathway to Promise Bricks or Promise Picnic Tables for new Villages. This transformative effort will significantly enhance Family Promise's ability to provide safe, stable housing for families experiencing homelessness across Greater Phoenix.For more information on Legacy Village or to learn about volunteering opportunities with Family Promise of Greater Phoenix, visit FamilyPromiseAZ.org. About Family Promise of Greater PhoenixFamily Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix delivers innovative solutions for family homelessness including prevention, shelter, and stabilization services. Family Promise of Greater Phoenix supports the entire family, including children through daycare assistance, school, and playtime; parents who, knowing their children are safe and cared for, can focus on their goals to secure employment, save money, and search for next-step housing; and pets, who receive their food and shelter, so that families do not have to experience the trauma of losing a beloved member of the family by seeking shelter and assistance. Learn more at FamilyPromiseAZ.org.###

