The Boxery Expands Corrugated Boxes Line and Size‑Finder to Optimize DIM‑Weight

The Boxery adds more box sizes and improves its size-finder tool to help shippers cut freight costs and align packaging with carrier DIM-weight rules.

Our goal is to make right-sizing easier for every shipper. With more box options and an improved size-finder, we’re helping teams pack smarter and manage shipping costs efficiently.” — CEO

NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boxery, a U.S. packaging supplier known for a broad assortment of shipping supplies, announced an expansion of its corrugated boxes assortment alongside enhancements to its on‑site “Find Boxes by Size” experience. The updates are designed to help shippers right‑size packaging, reduce void fill, and better align parcels with carrier dimensional‑weight (DIM‑weight) rules—an approach that can yield 10–25% reductions in freight expense, depending on mix, volume, and carrier programs.

Right‑sizing responds to DIM‑weight economics

Most major parcel carriers apply DIM‑weight pricing, which considers a package’s volume and its scale weight. Oversized boxes with excessive space can trigger higher billed weights, increasing transportation spend and emissions per shipment. By selecting the closest‑fit carton from a broader range of stock dimensions, shippers can minimize unused volume, improve load density, and reduce the risk of damage associated with over‑boxing or under‑boxing.

The Boxery’s expanded inventory now features more than 1,000 stock sizes across standard, heavy‑duty, mailer, retail, and cube formats, giving operations teams a broader matrix to match item profiles and packing workflows. The company also maintains multiple distribution points across the United States to support fast fulfillment and replenishment during peak cycles.

Explore The Boxery’s expanded selection of corrugated boxes, compare ECT guidance, and browse by size to build a right‑sized carton matrix for your operation. For bulk quotes or program pricing, call 877‑826‑9379 or visit https://www.theboxery.com/catalog.asp?d=1055&name=Corrugated+Boxes.

Enhanced “Find Boxes by Size” for faster selection

To streamline selection, The Boxery has refined its on-site size-finder experience, allowing users to explore available cartons by length, width, and height to surface close-fit options quickly. The tool can reduce the time spent hunting through category pages and help standardize decisions in busy packing stations.

“Packaging teams are under pressure to ship faster at lower cost, without compromising product integrity,” said a The Boxery spokesperson. “Expanding our corrugated boxes assortment and making size navigation simpler gives customers practical levers to right‑size consistently, stay aligned to carrier requirements, and reduce the total cost to serve.”

Performance clarity with ECT guidance

Selecting the appropriate strength is as critical as choosing the right dimensions. The Boxery guides the Edge Crush Test (ECT) versus Mullen ratings and how each relates to stacking and rough‑handling performance. This resource helps shipping managers select between standard, heavy‑duty single-wall, or double‑wall configurations based on product weight, stacking needs, and handling conditions.

With clearer performance benchmarks—and a larger matrix of sizes—teams can reduce damage rates, avoid re‑shipments, and preserve customer experience while continuing to hit cost and sustainability goals. Proper right‑sizing also reduces the dunnage volume required, which can simplify pack‑out and improve the unboxing experience for end customers.

Operational and sustainability benefits

Beyond the immediate freight savings that can accompany right‑sizing, closer‑fit packaging improves trailer and container utilization, reducing the number of line‑hauls required over a season. In parallel, using the appropriate ECT‑rated board allows teams to maintain protective performance with fewer materials compared to older Mullen‑based equivalents in many use cases. These changes compound into measurable wins across labor, materials, and freight KPIs.

The Boxery’s assortment includes eco‑forward options and complementary dunnage, mailers, and protective materials to support a range of fulfillment profiles. For organizations consolidating vendors, the company also offers wholesale pricing programs and support for e‑commerce workflows, with phone assistance for high‑volume quotes and replenishment schedules.

Customer impact and availability

Shippers that transition from a narrow set of carton sizes to a wider, right‑sized matrix typically report fewer oversized packages, improved density, and a lower average billed weight on lanes influenced by DIM‑weight calculations. While results vary by product mix and carrier contracts, The Boxery’s expanded assortment and size‑based browsing are designed to make those gains more accessible without requiring custom packaging or capital expenditure on box‑on‑demand systems.

About The Boxery

The Boxery supplies a comprehensive range of packaging and shipping materials—including corrugated boxes, mailers, tape, cushioning, stretch, and labels—to businesses across the United States. The company maintains multiple distribution points for fast shipping and supports operations with resources such as ECT guidance and dimensional size browsing.

