Perseverance.ac Launches the ‘Never-Ending Accelerator’ Platform and Signs Co-Working Community

Perseverance, the perpetual accelerator, has combined human wisdom and AI intelligence to scale startups at any stage.

At Ansir, we pride ourselves on building a tech-forward community of innovators to enable success. This partnership with the Perseverance platform is a win-win for Ansir's hybrid co-workers.” — Ping Wang, CEO Ansir, Global Co-Working

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perseverance.ac, a continuous startup accelerator, is redefining how entrepreneurs grow their businesses by combining human mentorship and artificial intelligence to help startups scale faster. Built on the belief that success comes from consistent daily action, Perseverance.ac uses a proprietary Bottleneck Resolution Methodology that pairs AI insights with experienced human mentors to pinpoint and overcome each founder’s most critical constraint.

Measuring What Matters: The Perseverance Score

Progress is tracked through a visual dashboard featuring three metrics:

* Idea Score: Evaluates concept quality, market potential, and evidence of traction.

* Effort Score: Measures consistency, commitment, and daily activity streaks.

* Focus Score: Assesses whether actions target the current bottleneck.

Unlike traditional accelerators with fixed three- to six-month timelines, Perseverance.ac provides ongoing, personalized support as long as needed. Its mission is to help entrepreneurs identify and resolve their most critical bottlenecks at their own pace.

Today, the company announced a partnership with cross-border co-working space Ansir, led by Dr H. P. Wang, CEO of Ansir and a former Accelerator Director at Techstars and Qualcomm. Ansir will integrate Perseverance.ac’s platform as part of its onboarding package for both in-person and virtual members.

“We launched Perseverance.ac at San Diego Startup Week on Oct. 10, 2025, and the response has been tremendous,” said Cheryl K. Goodman, co-founder of Perseverance.ac. “Solopreneurs are embracing our easy-to-use platform and curated mentor network, and staying focused. The platform is also proving invaluable for those managing portfolio companies or startup investments who want streamlined oversight and engagement.”

Perseverance: A New Kind of Accelerator

Perseverance.ac is designed for cost-conscious founders and entrepreneurs at any stage who want continuous support and accountability.

Key Differentiators

* AI–Human Hybrid Model: Combines automated analysis, daily personalized recommendations, and real-time tracking with expert human guidance.

* Daily Engagement: Founders interact via Telegram, email, receiving daily prompts to report progress & next steps.

* Affordable and Accessible: Priced at $100 per month, making it more attainable than equity-based accelerators.

* Open Access: Welcomes entrepreneurs at any stage or industry, without exclusionary criteria.

“This model is especially valuable for founders building sustainable, real-world businesses — such as community ventures or local lifestyle brands — many of which may never seek venture funding,” said Serg Dmitriev, co-founder. “At the same time, we help them prepare strategically should they decide to pursue outside investment in the future.”

Continuous Support and Community Accountability

Founders also join weekly live mentor sessions held every Friday. These 90-minute mastermind-style meetings provide real-time feedback, peer accountability, and a space for collaborative problem-solving.

Global Support

“In the past quarter, Perseverance Technologies has onboarded entrepreneurs and mentors from around the world,” said Lena Skliarova-Mordvinova, co-founder of Perseverance.ac. “This global community now spans 8 countries, underscoring that we are truly without boundaries in how and where we connect startup dreamers, builders, expert mentors, and the best in AI.”

Profiled Startup in Greece,: Blend.app,

Constantinos Samuel, co-founder and CEO of Blend.app, a team management platform for bars, restaurants, and cafés, is driving the company’s expansion into the U.S. market. Having joined Perseverance.ac while in the United States, he now continues to collaborate seamlessly with the Perseverance team from his home base in Greece as he advances his goal of U.S. growth.

Alphabetized Profiled Mentors

Neal Bloom – CEO, RisingTide; Angel Investor, Startup Ecosystem Builder

Pam Golden – President, GLA Communications; Strategic Consulting, Communications Strategy, Trade Show Expertise

Rick Moy – Multi-exit Founder/CEO, CPO, and CMO; Know Your Customer Cybersecurity Expert

Pierre E. Neis – Agile Transformation Leader; Organizational Change and Business Agility Specialist

Eddie Revello – AI Consultant; Artificial Intelligence, Systems Integration Expert

Phelan Riessan – Non-Stop Marketing; Brand Strategy, Growth Marketing Expert

Alessandro Rinaldi – Partner, Launch Factory; Venture Builder, Startup Investment Specialist

Vishal Shaw – Former GM, Lenovo XR/AR; CEO, MAAV Global; Extended Reality (XR/AR) and Emerging Tech Expert, Former Qualcomm

Hitomi Taguchi – Executive STEM Coach; Chemical Engineer, PhD; Women in STEM Leadership Advocate

Shrikanth Uppala – Engineer; Seasoned Engineering Leader (ex-Amazon, ex-Broadcom, ex-Qualcomm); Product and Systems Expert

Dr. Ping Wang – Tech-forward Innovator, Ansir; Cross-Border Innovation and Community Development Leader

Visit Perseverance.ac to learn more about our mentor requirements.

Partner Programming:

Perseverance.ac and Ansir will launch Optional Onsite Partner Programming: designed to equip startups with the tools and insights needed for sustainable growth. Sessions will cover essential topics such as “Know Your Customer,” “Equity for Startups – A Discussion on the Slicing Pie Method,” and a curated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) tour and workshop are just a few of the programs.

About Perseverance.ac

Perseverance.ac is an industry-agnostic, continuous startup accelerator that blends AI-powered insights with expert mentorship to help founders “Build a Real Business. Faster.” The company focuses on daily progress and systematic problem-solving through its AI-enabled platform, Telegram, email, weekly mentor sessions and optional programming in partner locations. Perseverance.ac was co-founded by three entrepreneurs seeking to help startups Build Real Business. Faster. Co-founders are lead mentors and includes Lena Skliarova-Mordvinova, serial entrepreneur, AI Architect, and CTO.; Cheryl K. Goodman, former executive at Qualcomm Labs, Sony Global and mp3com, host of Mind the Machine podcast ; and Serg Dmitriev, former Google CTO country lead for Norway and expert on strategy, business agility and startup growth.

Co-founders are lead mentors:

