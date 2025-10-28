Dady’O Mezcal Officially Launches A Bold New Mezcal with Deep Oaxacan Roots

Eduardo “Lalo” Castro, founder of DADY’O Mezcal and Scott Eastwood

The handcrafted spirit joins forces with Nobleman Magazine & Newport Beach Film Festival for an unforgettable evening of craftsmanship, culture, & connection

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DADY’O Mezcal, the award-winning artisanal spirit from Oaxaca, made its highly anticipated debut in Orange County at Nobleman Magazine’s exclusive launch party celebrating the release of its 31st issue featuring Scott Eastwood on the cover. The event, held at Lido Marina Village on October 21, 2025, brought together an elite guest list of tastemakers, industry leaders, and celebrities for a night honoring artistry, authenticity, and refined living.The evening’s festivities were hosted in partnership with Nobu and the Newport Beach Film Festival , drawing hundreds of distinguished guests for an invite-only cocktail reception from 5–7 p.m., followed by an intimate VIP dinner for 30 at Ocean’s 48 in Fashion Island. Each guest received a bottle of DADY’O Mezcal to take home, presented as both a gift and an invitation to experience the spirit’s smooth, vibrant and balanced finish firsthand.Throughout the cocktail reception, guests eagerly lined up to sample two signature creations — the DADY’O Suprema (Mezcalita) and the DADY’O Golden Flame — showcasing the spirit’s versatility and balance. Both drinks embodied the brand’s philosophy: smooth by nature, legend by design.“This launch was more than an event, it was a celebration of craftsmanship and culture,” said Eduardo “Lalo” Castro, founder of DADY’O Mezcal. “Our mezcal is born from the heart of Oaxaca, where tradition and artistry fuse into one. Sharing it with a community that values authenticity and design felt like a natural fit.”“My father built DADY’O on a legacy of excellence and intention,” added Edward Castro, who represents the next generation of the brand. “This partnership with Nobleman and the Newport Beach Film Festival marks an exciting chapter as we bring our story to new audiences across the U.S.”“At Nobleman, we’re passionate about spotlighting brands that embody sophistication, purpose, and legacy,” said Doug McLaughlin, publisher of Nobleman Magazine. “DADY’O Mezcal aligns perfectly with our mission, it’s a timeless blend of authenticity and modern refinement.”The evening highlighted the alignment between Mexico’s artisanal heritage and Newport Beach’s luxury lifestyle, reflecting DADY’O Mezcal’s expanding footprint in the premium spirits market. With plans to expand into key U.S. cities in 2026, the brand continues to grow its reputation as a symbol of craftsmanship, quality, and connection.About Dady’O MezcalDADY’O Mezcal is a small-batch, 100% pure artisanal mezcal handcrafted in Oaxaca using traditional methods and Espadín agave. Founded by Eduardo “Lalo” Castro, creator of the legendary DADY’O nightclub in Cancún, the brand honors centuries-old techniques while delivering a smooth, modern expression of mezcal. No additives. No shortcuts. Just passion, tradition, and balance in every sip.Learn more at: www.dadyomezcal.com

