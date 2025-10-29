Sober Witch Life Movement Partners with Recovery Community Organizations in Wayne County

Sober Witch Life Passenger Recovery Logo Recovery Action Network of Michigan Logo Weekly Recovery Circles

The Sober Witch Life Movement is expanding its reach through two new community partnerships with Passenger Recovery and the Recovery Action Network of Michigan.

This partnership with Passenger Recovery and RANMI represents a powerful bridge between the traditional recovery world and spiritual spaces that honor individuality and intuition.” — Sunshine - Founder of Sober Witch Life Movement

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sober Witch Life Movement is expanding its reach through two new community partnerships with Passenger Recovery and the Recovery Action Network of Michigan (RANMI). Together, these collaborations are helping to make recovery more inclusive, creative, and spiritually connected for individuals across Wayne County.

The partnership with Passenger Recovery began in July, followed by the launch of new programming at RANMI in October. Both organizations serve as vital community spaces for people in recovery, offering safe, supportive environments where connection and healing come first. Through these partnerships, the Sober Witch Life Movement is bringing its unique blend of spiritual and creative recovery to even more people seeking an alternative path.

BRIDGING RECOVERY AND SPIRITUALITY

The Sober Witch Life Movement was founded to create safe and sacred spaces for witches, mystics, and spiritually curious individuals who are navigating recovery. For many, traditional recovery models have provided important structure but left little room for spirituality outside a single doctrine. By weaving in witchcraft, creativity, ritual, and personal sovereignty, Sober Witch Life helps people reconnect with their Higher Self, their community, and their sense of purpose.

“This partnership with Passenger Recovery and RANMI represents a powerful bridge between the traditional recovery world and spiritual spaces that honor individuality and intuition,” said Sunshine Witchski, High Priestess and Founder of Sober Witch Life. “The feedback from attendees has been deeply moving—people are telling us they finally feel seen, supported, and safe to show up as their whole selves. For me, that’s what recovery is all about. It’s healing through truth, creativity, and community.”

NEW PROGRAMS SERVING THE WAYNE COUNTY RECOVERY COMMUNITY

As part of these partnerships, several ongoing and seasonal programs are now available to the public, all free of charge. Among the cornerstone offerings is The Witch’s Recovery Circle, a weekly meeting that blends open discussion, tarot guidance, and spiritual recovery principles rooted in witchcraft. The circle is offered both virtually and in person, allowing participants to join from across Michigan or beyond. Each gathering opens and closes with intentional ritual, providing a safe container for reflection and growth.

In addition to the circle, the Sober Witch Life Movement has launched Awakening Hope: A Community Ritual to Combat Addiction, a regular event that aligns with the pagan Wheel of the Year. Each ritual centers on seasonal themes of transformation, release, and renewal, creating opportunities for deep healing within a spiritual and inclusive framework. The first Awakening Hope gathering, held during Lammas, focused on gratitude and harvest, celebrating blessings gathered through sobriety and community.

Another popular offering is The Creative Alchemy Workshop, which invites attendees to explore art, journaling, and energy work as tools for recovery. These workshops emphasize creative expression as a form of spiritual and emotional healing, reminding participants that recovery can be both sacred and joyful.

EXPANDING THROUGH THE RECOVERY COVEN AND LOCAL CONNECTIONS

To help more people find these offerings, Sober Witch Life maintains The Witch’s Recovery Coven—a growing network of witches and recovery allies who gather for circles, workshops, and rituals throughout the year. Events are hosted both online and at community recovery centers like Passenger Recovery in Hamtramck and RANMI in Wayne County. The full event calendar is available through The Sovereign Phoenix website, where participants can RSVP, explore upcoming rituals, and learn how to get involved.

Each month, new event themes emerge from collective need and community feedback. This flexible approach allows the program to evolve naturally while staying grounded in the rhythms of both recovery and the natural world. “Our coven gatherings are built on inclusion,” Sunshine explained. “We welcome anyone who feels called to this path, whether you’re new to recovery, walking a spiritual path of your own, or just curious about how witchcraft and healing can coexist. It’s about meeting people where they are and showing that recovery can be creative, soulful, and deeply personal.”

COMMUNITY FEEDBACK AND IMPACT

Since launching these collaborations, feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive. Attendees describe the programs as “life-changing,” “transformative,” and “exactly what I’ve been looking for.” Many have shared how the experience helps them reconnect with spirituality in a way that feels authentic and empowering. One participant summed it up by saying, “This is needed. I’ve come to really appreciate the safe space. I feel like I get a witchy upgrade every time I join.”

Partner organizations have echoed this sentiment, expressing appreciation for the diversity and depth that Sober Witch Life programming brings to recovery communities. Passenger Recovery and RANMI have each noted how these collaborations help attract new participants and provide healing approaches that resonate with people who may not have felt at home in traditional recovery settings.

A MOVEMENT ROOTED IN SERVICE

At its core, the Sober Witch Life Movement is about service, helping others reclaim their power, heal their wounds, and remember their divinity. The partnerships in Wayne County reflect a larger mission to create sacred recovery spaces nationwide, where witches and spiritually sovereign people can heal in community without fear of judgment or exclusion.

“Our goal has always been to make recovery more inclusive,” Sunshine said. “When we honor the spiritual side of healing, through ritual, through magic, through connection, we remind people that recovery isn’t just about abstaining. It’s about becoming whole.”

ABOUT SOBER WITCH LIFE

The Sober Witch Life Movement is a spiritual recovery community for witches, mystics, and seekers in all stages of healing. Through workshops, rituals, and online programming, it offers pathways of recovery rooted in magic, sovereignty, and soul-centered growth. To explore upcoming gatherings, visit SoberWitch.Life and stay connected through The Witch’s Recovery Circle and The Witch’s Recovery Coven event listings on The Sovereign Phoenix.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.