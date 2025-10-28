Despite proposed citizenship delays, Portugal’s Golden Visa retains its benefits

Portugal’s Golden Visa benefits remain unchanged amid potential citizenship delays

Experts warn Portugal’s Golden Visa changes may face constitutional challenges, urging investors to act quickly before new rules take effect

Our advice is not to delay while this is all taking place.” — Paul Stannard

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proposed amendments to Portugal’s Golden Visa programme are expected to face significant legal and constitutional challenges, with industry experts urging prospective applicants to act swiftly to secure their positions.The debate follows the Portuguese government’s decision on 24 October to support an extension of the citizenship eligibility period from five to 10 years for many applicants.The Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme remains a cornerstone of Portugal’s appeal to global investors. A Portuguese passport, recently ranked fourth most powerful and appealing worldwide in the Global Passport Power and Appeal Index 2025 , continues to attract strong demand.Open to non-EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens, the scheme allows applicants to invest €500,000 or more into one or multiple eligible alternative investment funds. It has played a vital role in driving economic growth and attracting high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs seeking Portugal’s many lifestyle and financial advantages.By 2026, the Golden Visa is projected to generate €9 billion in direct investment, with thousands of participants contributing additional entrepreneurial and capital inflows to the Portuguese economy.Paul Stannard, founder and CEO of Portugal Pathways , which assists high-net-worth individuals relocating to Portugal, said:“There has been a lot of concern about the discussions in parliament last Friday and the constitutional issues it throws up.“However, many legal experts we have spoken to in the last few days are anticipating a number of challenges over the citizenship timeline before anything becomes law.“If this moves forward it has to go to the President who will then decide if this is a constitutional issue - our legal partners believe it is a significant one - before it can come back, rejected, amended or signed into law.“It is widely expected it will be referred to Portugal’s Constitutional Court. All of this will take a little bit of time.“Meanwhile, none of the other benefits of the Golden Visa are being altered. The programme continues to be hugely popular for a number of key reasons – and none of those are changing should the proposals eventually become law.“All those applying will obtain a Golden Visa residency card – renewable every two years - which provides them with unfettered access to the 29 countries in the European Schengen region.“They still only need to spend seven days a year in the country – which is particularly ideal for investors who see the nation’s huge potential – and the entry requirement, a €500,000 investment in a government-regulated investment fund is not increasing. Under the Golden Visa they can choose to continue their tax status in their current tax domicile or migrate to Portugal’s in the future.“That route remains, as do all the benefits Portugal brings – its quality of life, excellent healthcare and education options, cost-of-living, luxury real estate, culture and, of course, the 300 days of sunshine it delivers every year.“Our advice is not to delay while this is all taking place.“If you already have a Golden Visa and have completed the five years of legal residency and are eligible, we’d strongly advise you to file the citizenship request as soon as possible.“We have already seen, recently, the Constitutional Court throw out government plans to change the family reunification proposal and, according to legal experts we have spoken to, breaking a contract many applicants have already bought into by applying retrospective changes is likely to go the same way.”Adding to the debate, Professor Jorge Miranda, often described as the “father” of Portugal’s democratic constitution, voiced serious reservations over the government’s direction. Miranda, who helped draft the 1976 Constitution, stated that imposing retrospective changes would be “unconstitutional”.With mounting legal scrutiny and uncertainty surrounding the proposed amendments, experts and advisors continue to encourage eligible applicants to act promptly before any legislative changes take effect.

Why Portugal’s Golden Visa Is Europe’s Best-Kept Investment Residency Secret

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.