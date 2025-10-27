KFSHRC Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence at King Fahad National Center for Children's Cancer

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) celebrated the silver jubilee of the King Fahd National Center for Children's Cancer, marking 25 years of leadership in pediatric oncology and achieving treatment response rates comparable to global benchmarks. The celebration took place at KFSHRC’s pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh.Since its establishment in 1997, the King Fahd National Center for Children's Cancer has emerged as a leading regional reference in pediatric oncology, hematologic disorders, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. With a capacity of 66 beds, the center receives over 700 new patients annually.Its Pediatric Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Program is the largest of its kind in the region, performing more than 150 transplants each year, contributing to a cumulative total of 3,318 pediatric transplants conducted at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre since 1993. This ranks among the highest worldwide in pediatric transplant numbers. The center operates within an integrated system that provides comprehensive care for children with various cancers and blood disorders, from birth to 14 years of age, combining advanced clinical expertise and cutting-edge research to deliver world-class healthcare.The center has also helped reduce the need for patients to travel abroad for treatment through its advanced therapeutic programs, which include CAR T cell therapy for children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and refractory or relapsed lymphomas, MIBG therapy for neuroblastoma, the first of its kind in the region, and intra arterial chemotherapy for retinoblastoma, which remains the only program in Saudi Arabia dedicated to children.In addition to clinical care, the center provides palliative care services that support children with life limiting conditions and their families, ensuring comprehensive support throughout their care journey. Its commitment to integrating research into clinical practice has contributed to improved survival rates across multiple pediatric cancer types.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation driven care.

