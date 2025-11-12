partnrUP Launches AI Recruitment for YouTube Creators as Brands Shift Toward High-Trust Channels

partnrUP expands AI creator recruitment to YouTube, giving brands automated access to high-trust creators driving purchase decisions.

Brands that move early with YouTube creators will define their categories. Authentic, long-form creator content is becoming the trust signal consumers rely on most.” — Jessica Thorpe, CEO of partnrUP

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- partnrUP (partnrup.ai), the AI-powered influencer marketing platform, today announced the launch of AI Recruitment for YouTube Creators , expanding its creator discovery automation engine beyond Instagram and TikTok. The new capability enables brands to automatically discover, solicit, and contract YouTube creators—transforming how partnerships are built on the world’s most trusted video platform.YouTube has quietly become the credibility channel where consumers go to learn, compare, and decide what to buy. With audiences increasingly turning to YouTube for trusted recommendations, partnrUP’s AI recruitment system helps brands tap into that influence at scale—meeting creators where engagement is strongest and purchase intent is highest.YouTube Sponsorships Are SurgingSponsored videos on YouTube grew 53.9% year over year, with the People & Blogs (lifestyle YouTube channels) category climbing 61%, according to Gospel Stats’ H1 2025 YouTube Analysis. This rapid acceleration in brand investment with YouTube influencer partnerships underscores the power of authentic and long-form storytelling to inform and convert.Brands are reallocating creator budgets toward high-trust content that endures beyond a single scroll. New shopping integrations, affiliate tagging, and dynamic branded segments are accelerating YouTube’s evolution from discovery to commerce by offering full-funnel visibility from awareness to purchase.“Lifestyle creators are expanding brand partnerships nearly 14% faster than the YouTube average,” Thorpe added. “As AI discovery accelerates, brands that connect with these credible voices will turn authenticity into a measurable advantage.”Automating Creator Recruitment Across PlatformspartnrUP’s AI recruitment system uses a team of intelligent agents to streamline every step of the YouTube sponsorship lifecycle:* Kyle (Discovery Agent): Finds ideal YouTube creators in minutes, not days.* Lilly (Recruitment Agent): Automates outreach and contracting workflows.* Rachel (Brief Agent): Crafts campaign briefs aligned with brand goals.* Aaron (Management Agent): Keeps creators on track with automated deliverables and timelines.With YouTube added to its existing Instagram and TikTok integrations, partnrUP now gives brands a unified system for cross-channel creator recruitment, activation, and measurement.Why YouTube Deserves a Bigger Budget LineYouTube offers a unique combination of search intent, content longevity, and creator credibility that brands can’t find elsewhere:* Consumers use YouTube as a research hub to evaluate purchase decisions.* Branded videos continue to drive discovery weeks or months after upload.* Creators are perceived as subject-matter experts, increasing trust and conversion potential.* New shopping and affiliate features allow transactions directly within content.For brands focused on sustainable creator commerce , YouTube delivers influence, intent, and longevity that complement the immediacy of short-form channels.About partnrUPpartnrUP (partnrup.ai) is a Creator Marketing Platform built to democratize influencer marketing through automation, transparency, and AI. The platform helps brands discover, recruit, and manage creators across channels—connecting influencer partnerships directly to performance outcomes.Learn more or request access to YouTube Recruitment Automation at www.partnrup.ai

