AI-Proof Jobs Coming to Fast-Growing Garland

College HUNKS expands into Garland, bringing jobs AI can't replace

As Garland experiences a surge in development, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving brings dozens of AI-proof jobs to support the city’s growth.

Moving, hauling, and building a team are all rooted in human connection, something AI can’t take over easily.” — Scott Leffel, owner of College HUNKS in Garland and Dallas

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI threatens to replace up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs, demand is rising for hands-on roles that AI simply can’t replicate. One such job is helping people move.

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding into the fast-growing city of Garland, creating long-term and seasonal AI-proof jobs for movers, drivers, and laborers.

“As Garland experiences a surge in development and housing, we’re bringing dozens of AI-proof, hands-on jobs to support the city’s growth,” said Scott Leffel, owner of the College HUNKS franchise. “Moving, hauling, and building a team are all rooted in human connection, something AI can’t take over easily.”

Leffel, a Dallas resident, left a sales career to open a College HUNKS franchise in Carrollton. “I swapped a desk job for hauling junk, and in today’s AI-driven world, hands-on roles like this are more secure than ever. Blue collar is like the new white collar,” Leffel said.

Although moving and junk removal are often considered “dirty jobs,” Leffel’s franchise generates more than $3 million annually and earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America.

Since launching in Dallas in 2021, the Leffels have made giving back a priority. Through U.S. Hunger, they’ve donated more than 30,000 meals, two for every job completed, helped over 40 domestic violence survivors move to safety, and given away more than 200,000 cubic feet of furniture, appliances, and clothing to those in need.

Expanding into Garland, is part of College HUNKS’ broader mission of service and building leaders. “It’s about launching careers, developing leaders, and being part of something bigger than yourself,” Leffel said.

