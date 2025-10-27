Influential Women Spotlights Monique VanAssche-Dermer: A Visionary Leader in Branding and Design

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founder of Mad Studio, Monique VanAssche-Dermer, Builds Bold Brands While Inspiring Creativity, Collaboration, and GrowthInfluential Women proudly recognizes Monique VanAssche-Dermer in its prestigious 2025 series, celebrating her as a trailblazer in branding and design and a leader who has spent over 30 years creating bold, confident brands that drive growth and lasting impact. Monique is the Founder and Chief Creative of Mad Studio, a Denver-based, woman-owned creative agency known for combining innovation, strategy, and creativity to build brands that inspire.Raised in Michigan by entrepreneurial parents in a large family of artists and engineers, Monique learned early that “anything was possible.” Her teachers and coaches challenged her to think deeply, aim higher, and find strength in teamwork and feedback. A scholarship to the Columbus College of Art & Design set her on her professional path, where her work earned numerous awards and recognition. These early influences, paired with her natural curiosity and love of art, laid the foundation for a career built on exploration, innovation, and heart.Monique began her career in Chicago, designing for powerhouse brands like General Mills, Kellogg’s, and G. Heileman Brewing Company. Her entrepreneurial spirit and love of the outdoors later brought her to Colorado, where she managed creative teams at The Integer Group, contributing to work for clients such as Molson-Coors, Universal Studios, and Coca-Cola. Inspired by this experience, she founded Mad Studio, where one of her first and proudest accomplishments was being part of the team that launched Smashburger from a single idea into an international brand, blending creative instinct with a sharp understanding of market potential.As a strategist and creative director, Monique combines fearless curiosity with a pragmatic eye for growth. Her leadership style is “fun, transparent, inquisitive, thorough, purposeful, and collaborative, rooted in trust, positivity, and a genuine love of partnership.” She builds lasting relationships with clients and colleagues, creating calm, upbeat energy that brings out the best in every collaboration. Clients trust her to cut through the noise, lead with insight, and build brands that are as intelligent as they are inspiring.Of all her accomplishments, Monique is most proud of the culture she has built at Mad Studio, a 22-year-strong creative agency powered by exceptional talent, sharp strategy, and an unshakable sense of fun. “The team’s drive, imagination, and character continually fuel me, making Mad Studio not just a place of work but a space of shared inspiration, challenge, and growth,” she says.Throughout her career, Monique has guided brands across industries from Vail Resorts to emerging start-ups—with the same goal: to create work that connects with people, shifts perception, and strengthens business performance. She is also an active member of the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) and a mentor with Naturally Colorado, championing women leaders and conscious entrepreneurs.Monique attributes her success to a mix of curiosity, courage, and connection. “I’ve never been afraid to jump in, ask questions, and try something new. But what truly fuels my work is collaboration and community. The people I’ve met along the way—clients, mentors, my team, my family—have shaped how I lead, create, and continue to grow,” she explains.The best advice she ever received was to leap before you’re ready. “It’s easy to wait until everything feels perfect, but growth rarely happens in comfort. That mindset, trusting my instincts, taking chances, and learning as I go, has shaped every stage of my career and led to some of my proudest work.”Her advice to young women entering the industry is to stay true to their creative instincts and values. “There will always be trends and loud voices in this industry, but your greatest strength is your point of view. Lead with curiosity and kindness, ask questions, listen well, and keep learning. And don’t be afraid to take up space. You belong here,” she says.One of the biggest challenges, and also one of the greatest opportunities, in branding and design today is the pace of change. Technology, AI, and shifting consumer expectations are transforming how brands show up in the world. “The opportunity lies in staying human through it all. The tools may evolve, but what still matters most is empathy, storytelling, and connection. The brands that will stand out are the ones that lead with authenticity and purpose, not just innovation,” Monique observes.Creativity, curiosity, and kindness are at the core of everything Monique does. She believes good work and a good life come from listening deeply, learning continuously, and leading with empathy. Collaboration over ego and joy over perfection guide both her design process and her professional relationships.Driven by a lifelong sense of adventure, Monique approaches work and life with the same philosophy: leap first, learn fast, and never stop exploring. This mindset, born from a childhood of art, competitive sports, and curiosity, and honed through backpacking the world before smartphones, continues to shape how she leads, learns, and connects with people. Her travels have deepened her understanding of culture and human nature, showing that creativity and kindness transcend language and place.As a business owner and parent, Monique values the flexibility and perspective entrepreneurship brings. Balancing family and leadership has strengthened her empathy, sharpened her priorities, and fueled her belief that creativity thrives when life and work stay meaningfully connected.Outside the studio, Monique recharges with family and friends, chasing sunshine (“I’m solar powered”), snowboarding, surfing, catching live music, visiting art galleries and botanic gardens, hiking, golfing, or finding balance through yoga. “Whether exploring the far corners of the earth or finding beauty close to home, I am always uncovering new sparks of inspiration, because for me, creativity isn’t just part of the process; it’s a way of life.”Learn More about Monique VanAssche-Dermer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/monique-vanassche-dermer or through her website, https://www.mad-studio.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

