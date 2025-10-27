Ireland’s Thermahood® Tackles Home Pests With DIY & Budget Friendly Recessed Lighting Covers

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As homeowners nationally prepare for fall festivities and welcoming family, Ireland-based Thermahood, creators of a unique, consumer-friendly DIY hood for recessed lighting, is raising awareness of an often-ignored risk lurking just over head- the ability for bugs and even larger critters to break into homes through gaps in attic lights.

“Recessed lighting is incredibly popular globally, with North America believed to be one of the largest shareholders in the market,” said Thermahood Founder and Director Vincent Boden. “However, the everyday consumer may not know that these lights are responsible for a variety of problems, with one of most overlooked being the creation of entry points for insects or even larger pests. Our hoods tackle this by sealing off these cracks, allowing families to enjoy improved peace and cutting down risks of infestation.”

According to Florida Termite & Pest Control, electrical and light fixtures mounted in ceilings or along walls that border attics are especially problematic, stating, “When these fixtures are installed, they require holes to be cut for wiring and mounting hardware. Even if the gaps around them seem insignificant, they can provide a perfect entry point for smaller invaders. The warmth generated by the bulbs and wiring can be an added lure, creating a cozy, inviting microenvironment. Over time, as insulation shifts or gaps widen with house settling, these pathways can become more accessible.” The article also notes that in addition to flying insects, rodents are skilled at navigating attic spaces where lights reside, finding their way into homes and returning when they find a consistent path. Additionally, moisture and condensation can attract other types of insects such as roaches and silverfish, hiding away until they are too well-established to easily remove.

Launched in the United States last year following more than a decade of success across Ireland, Europe, and the United Kingdom, Thermahood is a flame retardant hood that, when installed behind recessed lights, creates an effective air-tight seal. This seal immediately combats pests by closing off any cracks surrounding the lights, as well as reduces the risks of bug-attracting moisture forming. The hoods also tackle home energy loss (a leading cause of increasing energy costs nationally) and damage to insulation, leading to improved air quality as well as preventing both hot air (in winter) and cold air (in summer) from escaping. Designed to be fitted quickly and easily through a simple DIY process, the hoods require little to no maintenance after installation.

“As someone who has experienced firsthand the problems these fixtures can cause for homeowners, I’m proud of the international platform my team has built to not only spread awareness, but provide a solution,” added Boden. “It may be impossible to fully eradicate insects and other pests from our homes, but our hoods have the ability to close off one of the most easily-missed avenues for a fraction of what a pest control specialist would cost, on top of providing additional benefits that quickly improve comfort and safety across the board.”

Thermahood is available through Amazon.com and Walmart.com. A 10 pack costs $99.99.

For more information, visit: https://www.thermahood.com/

About Thermahood and Founder/Director Vincent Boden:

Founded by Vincent Boden in 2013 and headquartered in Co. Down, Ireland near world-renowned Royal County Down Golf Course, Thermahood was launched after more than two decades of mechanical engineering acumen and owning/running a drywall business that often found solutions to common insulation issues. A specialist supplier and installer of partitions, ceilings, insulation and dry-wall (sheetrock) systems, Boden Drylining undertook substantial projects for a range of developers, main contractors, retail, commercial and self-build clients. For more than a decade, Thermahood has provided customers with a simple solution to energy waste while working towards a more comfortable, safer future. An additional bonus, Thermahood also creates an effective moisture barrier, reducing the risk of condensation and problems like mold, timber rot, and roof damage. Thermahood also improves home air quality by reducing air flow, and acts as a sound and dust barrier, keeping rooms free of insects and unwelcome pests. A 10-pack costs $99.99.



