KFSHRC and Medtronic Saudi Arabia Sign Five-Year Agreement to Secure Cardiac Catheterization Supplies & Expand Capacity

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Medtronic Saudi Arabia LLC have entered a five-year framework agreement to ensure the seamless, long-term provision of critical cardiac catheterization supplies and advanced equipment.The strategic partnership is designed to guarantee operational excellence and financial sustainability through optimized procurement and rebate structures, while strengthening KFSHRC’s role as a regional hub for specialized cardiac care and directly supporting the Health Sector Transformation Program under Saudi Vision 2030.The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, with signatories: Ayman Allam, Executive Director, Supply Chain Management, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; and Mr. Mohamed Ayoub, Sr.Country Director, Medtronic Saudi Arabia LLC.Under the agreement, Medtronic will guarantee uninterrupted delivery of specialized catheterization supplies through robust inventory management designed to achieve zero stock-outs of critical consumables. The partnership includes the full setup of a new cardiac unit, covering supply of capital equipment, site preparation, and professional installation to operational readiness, together with a cash rebate mechanism based on total hospital procurement volume to enhance financial sustainability and enable reinvestment in services.Structured training programs will be delivered for relevant clinical and technical staff on the use and maintenance of new equipment and supplies, reinforcing standardized practice, safety, and quality across KFSHRC’s cardiac services. Both parties commit to elevating local healthcare standards as a specialized regional center, reducing the need for treatment abroad and building durable capacity in line with national objectives.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

