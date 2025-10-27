The RV Shop Expands to Laurel, Delaware with Full-Service Repair Facility

The RV Shop is expanding with a new full-service repair facility in Laurel, Delaware, offering the same trusted services available at its New Castle location.

LAUREL, DE, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading provider of mobile RV service and collision repair, The RV Shop is gearing up to open its newest location in Laurel, Delaware. Conveniently situated just off Route 13 at 30083 Discount Land Road, the new facility will bring the company’s trusted expertise and full-service approach to RV owners and fleet operators across Southern Delaware.The Laurel facility will offer the same full range of services provided at the company’s flagship site in New Castle, including collision and paint repair, mechanical service, scheduled maintenance, and mobile RV support. With preparations already underway, the new shop is set to become a reliable destination for high-quality motorcoach and RV repairs in the region.“We’ve served customers from Laurel and the surrounding area for years, so opening a facility here just makes sense,” said The RV Shop’s President and Owner, Patrick Connell. “It’s exciting to bring our full-service approach closer to home for so many of our long-time clients and to offer something new for all RV owners in the region.”About: The RV Shop is a go-to company offering all-encompassing RV maintenance and repair services across Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic region. With more than 30 years of experience, The RV Shop supports both individual RV owners and commercial fleets with a full range of mechanical, body, and electrical repairs. From emergency mobile support to large-scale collision and paint work, the team is equipped to handle nearly every aspect of motorcoach care. Besides its New Castle, Delaware, facility that spans 80,000 square feet, the company continues to grow its services and service area with its Laurel location, always with a focus on quality and customer care.For more info, visit: www.thervshop.com/

