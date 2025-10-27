Bitpace Enables Crypto Payments for O Beach Dubai’s 2025/26 Season

Guests can now settle bookings and services in crypto as the beach club welcomes visitors for the new season

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O Beach Dubai has reopened its doors for the new season, now offering guests the ability to pay with leading cryptocurrencies through a partnership with payments provider Bitpace . The season began in September and events are already underway, with a three-day Halloween celebration scheduled from 31 October to 2 November under a carnival theme.The enablement of crypto payments gives international visitors an additional settlement option across bookings, food and drink and luxury services. Transactions are processed securely via Bitpace while upholding the club’s excellent service standards and reputation.Paloma Tur Montes, Group Marketing Director at O Beach Dubai, said: “Each season brings visitors from a wide range of countries, and flexibility in payment methods is essential. Partnering with Bitpace allows us to incorporate crypto payments smoothly, adding to the overall guest experience.”Ian Mansfield, Senior Sales Manager at Bitpace, said: “The reopening of O Beach Dubai marks the return of one of the region’s most recognised hospitality venues. By adding crypto payments they are accommodating evolving consumer behaviour in the region with a practical and future-ready solution.”O Beach Dubai combines the vibe of the famous O Beach Ibiza with the setting of stunning Dubai, offering breathtaking views, world-class service and luxury hospitality and events across its venue. The ability to pay in crypto aligns with increasing demand for alternative payment methods among international guests.About BitpaceBitpace is a global leader in crypto payment solutions, enabling businesses to accept crypto with seamless and secure transactions. For more information visit https://www.bitpace.com/ About O Beach DubaiO Beach Dubai, inspired by the legendary Ibiza beach club, offers a luxurious beachfront escape featuring VIP beds, private cabanas, and iconic poolside parties with spectacular sunset views. For more information visit https://obeachdubai.com/

