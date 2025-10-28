CTI Explores the Role of AI on Prop Trading Performance and Evaluation Models

As automation takes on a larger role in trading, City Traders Imperium is urging the industry not to lose sight of the value of human judgment.

You can build all the tech in the world, but trading still comes down to the mindset, discipline, and skill of the person in the chair.” — Martin Najat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform financial markets, City Traders Imperium (CTI) is examining what the rise of automation means for proprietary trading - and more importantly, for the people behind the trades. While many firms explore AI-enhanced trading tools and automated performance tracking, CTI is urging the industry not to lose sight of what matters most: trader development, ethical oversight, and sound judgment.AI is playing an increasingly significant role in institutional finance, with major firms like JPMorgan exploring ways to apply machine learning to areas like market analysis, risk modeling, and trade execution efficiency.Retail-focused platforms are also beginning to follow suit. As The Trade reported in 2025, prop firms are increasingly using AI to assess trader behavior , suggest adjustments, and even flag risks in real time.But as the technology advances, so do the questions.“What AI can do is impressive - but it’s not a replacement for experience, discipline, or context,” said Martin Najat, Co-Founder of City Traders Imperium. “Automated systems can tell you what happened. They can’t always tell you why it matters - or what to do next.”CTI’s position reflects a growing awareness across the trading community: while AI can enhance decision-making, it shouldn’t dictate it. According to the State of AI in Business 2025 report by MLQ AI, financial firms are increasingly experimenting with AI-powered trading systems - but concerns remain about overreliance on models that may overlook human factors like market sentiment, regulatory nuance, or long-term positioning.Rather than building a fully automated system, CTI is focused on creating a performance model that blends structure with adaptability. The company is exploring the use of AI in supporting performance reviews and trade journaling - not to replace human evaluation, but to improve how data is interpreted and applied in context.For CTI, the goal is to give traders access to tools that can support better decision-making, without turning the craft into a black-box process.“This is a human pursuit,” said Najat. “You can build all the tech in the world, but trading still comes down to the mindset, discipline, and skill of the person in the chair.”CTI’s approach remains consistent with its trader-first philosophy. As the industry becomes more data-driven, the firm continues to invest in models that allow traders to learn, adapt, and grow - with or without AI.Learn more at: www.citytradersimperium.com About City Traders ImperiumCity Traders Imperium (CTI) is a proprietary trading firm built around one idea: traders thrive when given structure, support, and time to grow. Since 2018, CTI has helped many aspiring and experienced traders build sustainable careers through fair funding models, clear rules, and ongoing education.

