Ouros Jewels Announces Major Black Friday Jewelry Sale with exclusive Discounts on High-Demand Collections

NEW YORK,NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holiday buyers and luxury jewelry enthusiasts can rejoice as Ouros Jewels, the top name in custom and lab-grown diamond jewelry, has officially released their intentions on hosting a colossal Black Friday Jewelry Deals. The hotly awaited event will present a generous 40% off on its top-selling categories: the company's handpicked list of best sellers, their bespoke lab diamond stud earrings and custom solitaire rings and their old cut collection.The launch comes strategically positioning Ouros Jewels as a top destination for shoppers seeking meaningful, high-value purchases throughout the year's largest shopping season. The sale is meant to bring the luxury closer, enabling consumers to own heirloom-quality items at an incredible price point.The 40% off best sellers will be high-demand, as this section boasts some of the most popular designs from Ouros Jewels, featuring exciting lab grown diamond jewelry deals. This collection usually incorporates their top-selling engagement rings, beautiful pendants and necklaces, classic tennis bracelets, and other designs that have been top-rated and reviewed by customers constantly.The Best Black Friday deals on jewelry features four spectacular offers: 40% Off Best-Sellers : Including top-rated engagement rings, necklaces, and tennis bracelets. 40% Off Custom Stud Earrings : Allowing customers to select their preferred carat, shape, setting, and precious metal. 40% Off Custom Solitaire Rings : Providing full creative freedom over cut, color, clarity, and metal choice.30% Off Old Cut Collection: Featuring vintage Old Mine and European cut diamond jewelry and loose stones. Visit https://ourosjewels.com/collections/old-cut-collections , to get your antique jewelry online."Black Friday is all about providing great value, and this year, we wanted to put our most popular pieces within reach of more people," said the founder of Ouros Jewels. "Whether it's a special gift for someone you love or a well-earned reward for yourself, we think fine jewelry makes a moment. We want to enable more people to create those gorgeous moments with pieces they will treasure and love forever."The Black Friday sales for jewelry will go live on the Ouros Jewels website on November 1, 2025, and will continue through Cyber Monday. Market observers expect this bold promotion to establish a competitive momentum in the online jewelry industry in the 2025 holiday season.Subscribers to the Ouros Jewels newsletter and followers on social media are invited to enjoy early access to the Black Friday sale. With such a deep discount on bestsellers, jewelry pieces will likely fly off the shelves.This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity is just what customers need to get their hands on their dream diamonds at a fraction of the price. Ouros Jewels, known already for its transparent and affordable pricing, is making luxury more sustainable than ever. The sale is open to buyers globally through their website and in their classy boutique stores in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and Europe.About Ouros Jewels: Ouros Jewels is a USA based fine jewelry company focused on high-quality, ethically sourced and IGI and GIA certified lab-grown diamonds and custom jewelry design. Focused on craftsmanship, transparency, and contemporary elegance, Ouros Jewels offers customers across the globe a sustainable and accessible option for traditional fine jewelry.

