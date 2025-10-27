Covering protest and civil unrest

The Manchester & Salford branch is working in partnership with the Rory Peck Trust to offer freelance journalists, writers and photographers a free safety course for those reporting public events.

There will be a returnable deposit of £20 - but in some circumstances, the returnable deposit can be waived.

The training will take place on Monday 3 November and will run for the full day (9am to 4pm). The venue is the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service's Bury Training Camp, Safety Centre, Wellington Street, Bury, BL8 2AL. There are very good tram and bus links. Catering will be provided.

The training will be split into two parts:

Theoretical (indoor): there will be access to a classroom for the full day.

Practical (outdoor scenarios): these will last around 2-3 hours and will simulate various high-pressure situations (e.g. security force intervention, an injured colleague, crowd disorientation, CS gas exposure, an attacked journalist, etc.).

Please register here or apply directly through the Rory Peck Trust website. Applications should be submitted before midnight on Wednesday 29 October.