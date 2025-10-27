Global 5G Devices Market Set to Skyrocket at 74.96% CAGR Through 2031 | DataM Intelligence

5G Devices Market 2025

Global 5G devices market surges as telecom operators, OEMs, and chipmakers drive large-scale adoption and next-gen connectivity.

5G devices are redefining global connectivity from smartphones to industrial IoT creating new economic and digital opportunities worldwide.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global 5G Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 74.96% during the forecast period 2024-2031Top Key Players: NEC Corporation, AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson, Qualcomm, ZTE, Verizon, Huawei, Orange, Samsung, Nokia and LG.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/5g-devices-market Latest Industry News:✅ 2025-03-02: Qualcomm unveiled its X85 5G Modem-RF, targeting next-gen Android smartphones and highlighting its connectivity leadership.✅ 2025-09-24: Qualcomm announced the “Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5” mobile platform, touted as the world’s fastest mobile SoC, setting the stage for 5G device launches.✅ 2025-08-19: Sonim Technologies launched its “XP3plus 5G” ultra-rugged flip‐phone (FirstNet certified), aimed at public-safety and enterprise field users.✅ 2025-03-02: Samsung announced the Galaxy A26 5G (and related A36/A56 series) smartphones, bringing 5G connectivity into more mid-range tiers.✅ 2025-08-26: AT&T agreed to acquire wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for about US $23 billion, enhancing its 5G network capacity and device ecosystem potential.✅ 2025-02 (Feb): Nokia finalised its ~US $2.3 billion acquisition of Infinera, expanding its optical & 5G-networking portfolio.✅ May 31, 2025: Vodafone and Three UK completed their £16.5B merger (now “VodafoneThree”), a major consolidation expected to drive large-scale 5G network investment in the UK.✅ (Aug 2025) — SpaceX struck a large deal to acquire certain EchoStar spectrum rights (~US$17B in a related transaction), reflecting intense competition for mobile and satellite-delivered 5G connectivity.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=5g-devices-market Market Segments:• By Network Type (Low Band 5G, Mid-Band 5G, mm Wave High Band 5G)• By Devices (Routers, Smartphones, Mate pads, Accessories, Modules, Mobile Wi-Fi’s, Others)• By End User (Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Agriculture, Retail, Financial Services, Media and entertainment, Healthcare, Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Market Geographical Share:North America holds a significant share of the global 5G devices market, supported by early 5G infrastructure deployment and strong consumer adoption of next-generation smartphones and connected devices. The U.S. remains the key contributor, with robust investments from telecom operators and technology firms driving widespread device penetration.Europe represents a rapidly expanding market as nations focus on 5G-enabled industrial automation and smart city initiatives. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are advancing public-private collaborations to strengthen connectivity, supporting increased adoption of 5G smartphones, routers, and IoT modules.Asia-Pacific dominates the global 5G devices market, led by China, South Korea, Japan, and India. China’s aggressive network expansion and domestic manufacturing ecosystem have positioned it as the largest producer and consumer of 5G devices. Meanwhile, Japan and South Korea continue to innovate in 5G chipsets and device integration, and India’s recent 5G rollout is accelerating demand across consumer and enterprise segments.Latin America: The region is witnessing gradual growth, supported by increasing 5G spectrum auctions and telecom partnerships. Brazil and Mexico lead adoption as operators introduce affordable 5G-enabled smartphones and infrastructure investments.Middle East & Africa: MEA is emerging as a high-potential market with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa spearheading 5G adoption. Government-backed digital transformation programs are fostering early adoption of 5G routers, modems, and connected industrial devices.Market Drivers:• Expanding 5G Infrastructure – Large-scale network deployments by telecom operators are driving the need for compatible smartphones, routers, and industrial modules.• Rising Demand for Ultra-Fast Connectivity – Consumers and enterprises seek low-latency connections for cloud gaming, AR/VR, telemedicine, and smart manufacturing applications.• Growth of IoT and Edge Devices – The expansion of connected homes, vehicles, and industrial sensors is boosting demand for 5G-enabled devices capable of real-time data exchange.• Technological Innovations – Advancements in chipsets, antennas, and power efficiency are reducing device costs and improving performance, accelerating market penetration.• Government and Private Investments – Strategic initiatives to promote digital ecosystems and smart city projects are strengthening the adoption of 5G devices worldwide.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/5g-devices-market Key Players Overview:5G smartphones — OEMs (shipments / revenue share)✅ Samsung — one of the top global sellers (often #1 or #2 across vendors in 2024).✅ Apple — consistently a top seller and leader in revenue share (strong in premium 5G segment).✅ Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo (including sub-brands like Honor/Realme) — major players, collectively holding double-digit shares and driving 5G volume in Asia.5G chipsets / modem vendors✅ Qualcomm — largest share of smartphone 5G modem revenue and market for modems; industry estimates place Qualcomm with ~half (≈50%+) of the 5G modem revenue market in recent reports.✅ MediaTek — strong share in Android phones (budget → mid → increasingly premium via Dimensity line); industry notes MediaTek capturing a substantial portion of Android device SOC shipments.✅ Samsung (Exynos), HiSilicon (Huawei Kirin for China) and UNISOC — important regional players (Samsung in certain markets; HiSilicon largely China-focused due to restrictions).Related Reports:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.