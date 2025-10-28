Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Size, Trends And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market for monitoring electric vehicle (EV) pack transportation cases has seen swift growth. It is anticipated to grow from $0.99 billion in 2024 to $1.14 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the past period can be accredited to the escalating consciousness about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, increasing governmental support for EV infrastructure, a heightened emphasis on safe international battery logistics, the surge in the incorporation of telematics in fleet operations, and the rising demand for cold chain logistics for temperature-sensitive packs.

In the following years, the market size for the monitoring of electric vehicle (EV) pack transportation cases is anticipated to undergo swift expansion. It is projected to reach $1.99 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the increasing implementation of AI-based transportation monitoring, the growing emphasis on a circular battery economy, heightened demand for transporting second-life EV batteries, the rising dependence on connected logistics platforms, and the accelerated adoption of automated battery case handling processes. The period is also expected to witness major trends such as the advancements in real-time thermal imaging systems, the integration of blockchain for enhanced battery traceability, the employment of advanced technology in AI-powered anomaly detection, progress in digital twin modelling for transportation cases, and the breakthroughs in wireless sensor networks for case monitoring.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Market?

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) interest is predicted to stimulate the advancement of the EV pack transportation case monitoring market. Electric cars, which are vehicles running on one or more electric motors and charged by rechargeable batteries instead of conventional petrol engines, are growing in popularity. This rise is largely driven by environmental concerns, as these vehicles produce less pollution than traditional cars, thus aiding the global shift towards sustainable transport. EV pack transportation case monitoring ensures the safe transit of battery packs by continually observing factors like temperature, vibration, and charge status, reducing the likelihood of fire damage or performance failure and improving the reliability and openness of the supply chain. For example, a report issued by Kelley Blue Book, a Cox Automotive company based in the US, stated that in 2023, 1.2 million US car buyers opted for electric vehicles, representing 7.6% of the total U.S. vehicle market, an increase from 5.9% in 2022. Consequently, the escalating demand for electric vehicles is fueling the growth of the EV pack transportation case monitoring market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Market?

Major players in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Teltonika Telematics UAB

• Samsara Inc.

• Geotab Inc.

• Project44 Inc.

• Fleet Complete Inc.

• PowerFleet Inc.

• Lytx Inc.

• Fleetio

• Ramco Systems.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Industry?

Significant businesses in the electric vehicle (EV) pack transportation case surveillance sector are placing a high emphasis on developing cutting-edge solutions such as fleet telematics and energy-efficient battery managing systems to boost operational productivity and sustainable logistics. Fleet telematics can provide a real-time report about the vehicle's location, usage, and performance, thereby increasing efficiency. Energy-efficient battery management systems, on the other hand, maximize battery life and performance by careful orchestration of charging, discharging, and energy consumption. For example, Tata Motors, an automotive company from India, unveiled their Ace EV in May 2022, equipped with the unique EVOGEN powertrain system. This product comes with a certified range of 154 kilometers on one charge, fast charging capabilities to reduce downtime, and a regenerative braking system to extend driving range. It also features the Fleet Edge telematics system, which offers live tracking and management of the vehicle, thereby achieving a higher level of reliability for e-cargo mobility. Additionally, its contemporary battery cooling technology and sturdy vehicle architecture aim to assure secure, all-weather operations and steady performance for last-mile delivery necessities.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Market

The electric vehicle (EV) pack transportation case monitoring market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Monitoring Type: Temperature Monitoring, Shock Or Vibration Monitoring, Humidity Monitoring, Location Tracking, Other Monitoring Types

3) By Application: Automotive, Energy Storage, Logistics, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Logistics Providers, Battery Manufacturers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Global Positioning System (GPS) Trackers, Battery State-Of-Charge (SoC) Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Shock And Vibration Sensors, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Devices, Internet of Things (IoT) Gateways

2) By Software: Fleet Management Software, Route Optimization Software, Predictive Analytics Software, Data Logging And Cloud Storage Software, Compliance And Regulatory Reporting Software, Battery Management System (BMS) Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Monitoring And Remote Diagnostics Services, Data Analytics And Reporting Services, Training And Consultation Services

Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for Electric Vehicle (EV) Pack Transportation Case Monitoring, holding the largest market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report analyzes several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

