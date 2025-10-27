Monetary developments in the euro area: September 2025

27 October 2025

Components of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of the broad monetary aggregate M3 stood at 2.8% in September 2025, after 2.9% in August, averaging 3.0% in the three months up to September. The components of M3 showed the following developments. The annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which comprises currency in circulation and overnight deposits, stood at 5.1% in September, compared with 5.0% in August. The annual growth rate of short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) was ‑2.2% in September, compared with -1.3% in August. The annual growth rate of marketable instruments (M3-M2) increased to 4.0% in September from 2.2% in August.

Chart 1 Monetary aggregates (annual growth rates)

Looking at the components' contributions to the annual growth rate of M3, the narrower aggregate M1 contributed 3.2 percentage points (as in the previous month), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed -0.7 percentage points (down from -0.4 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 0.3 percentage points (up from 0.1 percentage points).

Among the holding sectors of deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by households stood at 3.3% in September, compared with 3.4% in August, while the annual growth rate of deposits placed by non-financial corporations increased to 3.3% in September from 2.8% in August. Finally, the annual growth rate of deposits placed by investment funds other than money market funds increased to 6.7% in September from 2.6% in August.

Counterparts of the broad monetary aggregate M3

The annual growth rate of M3 in September 2025, as a reflection of changes in the items on the monetary financial institution (MFI) consolidated balance sheet other than M3 (counterparts of M3), can be broken down as follows: claims on the private sector contributed 2.6 percentage points (up from 2.5 percentage points in August), net external assets contributed 1.7 percentage points (as in the previous month), claims on general government contributed 0.2 percentage points (up from 0.0 percentage points), longer-term liabilities contributed -1.0 percentage points (as in the previous month), and the remaining counterparts of M3 contributed -0.8 percentage points (down from -0.3 percentage points).

Chart 2 Contribution of the M3 counterparts to the annual growth rate of M3 (percentage points)

Claims on euro area residents

The annual growth rate of total claims on euro area residents increased to 2.1% in September 2025 from 1.9% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of claims on general government increased to 0.6% in September from 0.1% in August, while the annual growth rate of claims on the private sector stood at 2.7% in September, unchanged from the previous month.

The annual growth rate of adjusted loans to the private sector (i.e. adjusted for loan transfers and notional cash pooling) stood at 2.8% in September, unchanged from the previous month. Among the borrowing sectors, the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households stood at 2.6% in September, compared with 2.5% in August, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations stood at 2.9% in September, compared with 3.0% in August.



Chart 3 Adjusted loans to the private sector (annual growth rates)

Notes: