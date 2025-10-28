Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for the Internet of Things (IoT) powered fertigation valve has seen significant growth. The market is projected to expand from a valuation of $1.07 billion in 2024 to $1.24 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. This notable increase during the historic period is a result of factors such as rising demand for effective irrigation methods, heightened consciousness about water preservation, growing utilization of automation in agriculture, increased government commitments towards modern irrigation and an escalating obligation to enhance crop yield.

The market size for the Internet of Things (IoT) powered fertigation valves is projected to witness significant surge in the coming years, escalating to $2.20 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This surge in the anticipated period can be credited to the amplified investment in digital agricultural technologies, escalating requirement for real-time crop monitoring, an accelerating shift toward automated fertigation, heightened focus on resource optimization, and increasing call for higher crop yields. Key trends during the projected period consist of advancements in smart valve and sensor technologies, innovations in AI-driven fertigation platforms, the incorporation of predictive analytics in irrigation, innovation in cloud-based agricultural management solutions, and progress in self-learning algorithms for fertigation.

Download a free sample of the internet of things (iot)-enabled fertigation valve market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28684&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market?

The growth of the IoT-enabled fertigation valve market is expected to be driven by the increased use of precision agriculture technologies. These technologies, which include advanced farming methods utilizing sensors, data analytics, and automation, have been developed to maximize the efficiency of water, fertilizer, and other inputs. The adoption of precision agriculture has been due in part to a greater demand for resource efficiency and enhanced crop productivity, with digital aids enabling farmers to monitor soil health, crop conditions, and environmental variables in real time. IoT-enabled fertigation valves enhance precision agriculture by automating the distribution of water and nutrients, ensuring their accurate usage as per crop requirements, thereby minimizing waste and improving yields. For example, a report from the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency in the US, revealed in August 2023 that the average adoption rate of precision agriculture in the US rose from 25% in 2021 to 27% in 2023. Hence, the increased adoption of precision agriculture technologies is propelling the growth of the IoT-enabled fertigation valve market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market?

Major players in the Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Toro Company

• Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

• Hunter Industries Incorporated

• Rain Bird Corporation

• KORE Wireless Group Inc.

• BERMAD Control Systems Ltd.

• TeeJet Technologies Incorporated

• Rubicon Water Pty Ltd

• Irritec Società per Azioni (S.p.A.)

• Banjo Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market?

Leading firms in the IoT-empowered fertigation valve industry are concentrating on cutting-edge innovations like intelligent fertigation systems. These systems are designed to maximize resource efficiency, boost crop nutrition, and promote sustainable farming practices. Intelligent fertigation systems are IoT-enabled platforms that bring together sensors, smart valves, and control units to track soil conditions, employ predictive models, and automate fertilizer and water distribution. For instance, Irritec S.p.A., an irrigation technology firm from Italy, unveiled the Intelligent Fertigation System for Biofortified Agricultural Production (SFIDA) at EIMA International 2024 in November of that year. This system includes a smart control unit named the Commander, which uses data from satellites and field sources to automate fertilizing processes, leading to significant enhancements in the nutrient content of crops like tomatoes and carrots. Such innovations underscore the evolution of IoT-enabled fertigation valves into intelligent, data-fueled platforms that contribute to efficiency, sustainability, and productivity in modern-day farming.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market Growth

The internet of things (IoT)-enabled fertigation valve market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic, Manual

2) By Component: Valves, Controllers, Sensors, Software, Other Components

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Retail

4) By Application: Agriculture, Greenhouses, Horticulture, Landscaping, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Commercial Farms, Research Institutes, Residential, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Automatic: Motorized Valves, Solenoid Valves, Smart Pressure-Regulated Valves

2) By Semi-Automatic: Timer-Controlled Valves, Sensor-Assisted Valves, Manual Override Valves

3) By Manual: Hand-Operated Valves, Lever-Controlled Valves, Ball Valves

View the full internet of things (iot)-enabled fertigation valve market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-enabled-fertigation-valve-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market By 2025?

In 2024, the global market for IoT-enabled fertigation valve was led by North America. It is anticipated that the region to have the most rapid growth during the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific. The report on this specific market provides coverage for North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Fertigation Valve Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Agriculture Iot Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agriculture-iot-global-market-report

Internet Of Things Iot In Agriculture Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/internet-of-things-iot-in-agriculture-global-market-report

Iot Gateways Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/iot-gateways-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.