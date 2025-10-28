XS.com Crowned “Most Trusted Broker” at UF Awards in Hong Kong

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 28, 2025 / Business News / -- XS .com, the global multi-asset broker and a leading force in FinTech and financial services, has been awarded the prestigious title of “Most Trusted Broker – APAC 2025” at the UF Awards APAC, held on October 27, at the renowned AsiaWorld-Expo (Hall 2) in Hong Kong, China.Organized by UF Agency, the event brought together industry leaders to celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across the financial sector in the Asia-Pacific region.This award highlights XS.com ’s unwavering dedication to building trust, empowering clients, and delivering superior financial solutions. Through advanced technology, educational initiatives, and personalized support, the company continues to set high standards for innovation, reliability, and excellence in the global trading and FinTech markets.Mohamad Ibrahim, Group CEO of XS.com, said:“Being recognized as the Most Trusted Broker in APAC is a proud moment for our team. This award reflects our commitment to integrity, innovation, and delivering a trusted experience for our clients across the region.”Marcus Ng, Regional Director – APAC of XS.com, added:"This distinction is a clear reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the strong relationships we have built across APAC. We remain committed to delivering excellence in every interaction.”The UF Awards APAC, hosted by UF Agency, is one of the region’s most esteemed events, honoring outstanding achievements and contributions in the financial and FinTech industries.This honor further strengthens XS.com’s reputation as a global leader in financial innovation and trust, reaffirming its dedication to delivering secure, transparent, and client-focused trading experiences worldwide.XS.com Company Review The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.About UF AgencyUF Agency is one of the leading organizers of financial industry events in the Asia-Pacific region, specializing in awards, conferences, and professional development for the financial and FinTech sectors.UF Agency is recognized among the top organizers in the region for excellence, innovation, and advancing best practices in financial markets.

