KFSHRC Kicks Off Participation at the Global Health Exhibition 2025 Today in Riyadh

KFSHRC exhibitors engage visitors at the hospital’s pavilion, showcasing advanced medical innovations and training solutions during the Global Health Exhibition 2025 in Riyadh.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) began its participation today, Monday, in the Global Health Exhibition 2025, held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center in Mulham, under the patronage of H.E. Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel, and in the presence of decision-makers and experts in the healthcare sector locally, regionally, and internationally.Throughout the four-day event, KFSHRC is showcasing in its pavilion a range of its leading medical innovations, including robotic surgeries, T-cell therapy programs, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, preimplantation genetic diagnosis programs, surgical planning for epilepsy, and organ transplantation.KFSHRC is also hosting live lectures and workshops at its pavilion to support training and scientific research in the healthcare sector, aiming to exchange expertise among healthcare professionals and highlight the latest practices and technologies across various specialized medical fields.This participation reflects KFSHRC’s ongoing commitment to anticipating the future of advanced healthcare and strengthening its pioneering role locally and regionally in delivering solutions that enhance patient experience and service efficiency, in alignment with its mission to serve the community through the provision of the highest standards of care within an integrated educational and research environment.The Global Health Exhibition 2025 is a leading international platform in the healthcare sector, featuring participation from over 2,000 brands, 500 global speakers, more than 1,000 investors, and over 105,000 healthcare professionals representing more than 20 countries.It is noteworthy that KFSHRC was ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025. It was also named the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East by Brand Finance 2024 and included in Newsweek’s lists of the World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Smart Hospitals 2026, and Specialized Hospitals 2026.

