Lap of Love Welcomes Dr. Hiram García to Its Atlanta Team

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lap of Love Veterinary Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia, the nation’s leader in providing compassionate end-of-life care for pets, is excited to welcome Dr. Hiram García to its Atlanta team. Dr. Hiram is dedicated to guiding families through their pets’ final moments with dignity and love.“My interest in end-of-life care started when my family said goodbye to our pet, Sophia,” said Dr. Hiram. “As a Lap of Love provider, I want to ensure that other pets and families feel supported during what is likely one of the most difficult moments of their lives.”Lap of Love believes all pets and their families deserve a dignified and supportive end-of-life experience. The organization's experienced veterinarians guide families through the final stages of their pet's life, offering quality-of-life assessments, pain and anxiety management, and end-of-life consultations. Dr. Hiram joins a team of four Atlanta veterinarians who provide care to pet families throughout the area.Lap of Love offers the following services in metro Atlanta:Telehospice: Telehospice services provide general guidance for concerned pet parents. A Lap of Love veterinarian will meet with you via Zoom or phone to assess your pet’s quality of life and offer suggestions to make your pet more comfortable.In-Home Hospice: An in-home consultation with a Lap of Love veterinarian is ideal for pet parents who need reassurance they’re doing all they can for their pet before saying goodbye. Primary focuses include pain recognition, symptom management, and maintaining your pet’s happiness.In-Home Euthanasia: Lap of Love provides peaceful in-home euthanasia to ensure a pet's final moments are spent at home with their family in their most comfortable and familiar environment.Pet Loss Support: Lap of Love offers complimentary and fee-based Pet Loss Support services in individual and small-group formats to help families cope with grief. Anyone who has experienced the loss of a pet is welcome.Lap of Love’s support center is available every day of the year, including weekends and holidays, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm to answer questions from pet families and schedule appointments. Contact us at (855) 933-5683.

