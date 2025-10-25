IslaIntel Launches Seed Fundraising Round to Accelerate AI Transformation in the Caribbean and Latin America

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IslaIntel is pleased to announce the commencement of its seed round of fundraising this winter to expand its mission of enhancing experience through digital intelligent systems across the Caribbean and Latin America. IslaIntel, founded in April 2025, is already being recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in the region, dedicated to reshaping the technological landscape and delivering high-impact AI and workflow solutions for local businesses.At its core, IslaIntel’s mission is to transform regional experiences through advanced intelligent systems that elevate internal workflows and customer engagement. The founding team, long-term collaborators who identified a significant technology gap in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands, aims to close that divide and enable the region to become a global hub for AI and innovation.“At IslaIntel, we believe the Caribbean and Latin America should be shaped by the people who live here and for the people who live here,” says Julius Washington, Founder and CEO. “Rather than servicing one vertical, we’re building an ecosystem that supports both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C), allowing for region-wide access to tier one technologies and frameworks designed to incorporate next-gen tools Launching our seed round now allows us to scale our team and deepen our commitment to sustainable growth for Caribbean businesses.”Based in Puerto Rico, IslaIntel serves as the region’s premier AI resources department and consulting firm, offering personalized, wide-ranging solutions tailored to local markets. The founders, lifelong collaborators with successful ventures in robotics, sports, and gaming, established the company to bridge the digital gap in their communities and help the Caribbean compete globally.Proceeds from the seed round will support IslaIntel’s expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America, strengthen its embedded AI-resources model, and fund training initiatives for local enterprises. The company also plans to build strategic partnerships with regional businesses, nonprofits, and research institutions.Among its services, IslaIntel offers AI Agents that “think, work, and scale” with clients’ goals, as well as end-to-end workflow automation. Guided by its “for locals, by locals” philosophy, IslaIntel emphasizes regional insight and tailored strategies that distinguish it from one-size-fits-all firms.For more information, please visit https://www.islaintel.com/ About IslaIntelIslaIntel is the Caribbean’s premier AI resources department and consulting firm, enhancing experiences across Latin America and the Caribbean. Based in Puerto Rico, IslaIntel empowers local businesses through customized AI solutions designed for the region’s distinct needs. The founding team, collaborators for decades, shares a mission to uplift their communities through technology. By leveraging AI and intelligent systems, IslaIntel aims to help Puerto Rico and the Caribbean emerge as global leaders in innovation.

