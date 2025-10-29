Country Glamping on the River Expands Access to Riverfront Property Ownership with New Owner Financing Program

Company Launches Flexible Financing Options to Empower Buyers, Developers, and Investors in Tennessee’s Fast-Growing Outdoor Hospitality Market

LOBELVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Country Glamping on the River, LLC has officially launched its comprehensive Owner Financing Program, expanding access for property buyers, builders, and investors to participate in one of Tennessee’s most dynamic outdoor-hospitality and real-estate projects. The initiative represents a significant step toward making luxury glamping investments more attainable, while promoting sustainable regional development along the Tennessee River.

Expanding Access through Innovative Financing

The new Owner Financing Program provides a simplified path for individuals and organizations to purchase, develop, and operate income-producing glamping properties without relying on traditional banks.

Spanning 776 acres of master-planned woodland and riverfront terrain, Country Glamping on the River is designed to accommodate a mix of glamping structures, tiny homes, domes, and RV accommodations, all integrated within a resort-style community that blends nature, comfort, and profitability.

“This is more than land ownership, it’s a chance to participate in a lifestyle and an investment that pays,” said Andrew Tack, CIO of Country Glamping on the River, LLC. “We’re helping people build short-term-rental assets with long-term value.”

Under the program, qualified buyers may finance both the lot purchase and development costs, including site work, utilities, and amenity construction. Financing is available for individual buyers, small developers, or investment groups seeking to scale multiple units.

A Growing Demand for Outdoor Hospitality Investments

The launch comes amid a national surge in demand for glamping, or “glamorous camping”, accommodations, which combine high-end comfort with immersive outdoor experiences. According to recent market studies, the U.S. glamping industry is forecast to surpass $5 billion by 2028, fueled by younger travelers, digital nomads, and families seeking alternatives to conventional hotels.

Tennessee, in particular, has become one of the most attractive destinations for such investments due to its mild climate, scenic topography, and accessibility from metropolitan centers like Nashville, Memphis, and Birmingham.

By introducing owner financing and integrated property management, Country Glamping on the River reduces traditional barriers to entry, allowing investors to capitalize on this expanding sector while contributing to rural economic revitalization.

Project Overview and Investor Opportunities

Located along a picturesque bend of the Tennessee River near Lobelville, the 776-acre master-planned resort includes woodland and waterfront lots, engineered access roads, and resort-grade amenities such as hiking trails, river docks, communal fire areas, and recreation zones.

Each property is zoned for flexible use, accommodating both private retreats and short-term-rental operations. Buyers can develop their sites with luxury domes, modular cabins, or tiny homes, all designed to minimize environmental impact while maximizing rental appeal.

Country Glamping’s internal hospitality division handles turnkey management, including guest bookings, dynamic pricing, marketing, housekeeping, and on-site service coordination, an offering that transforms what would traditionally be passive landholding into an income-generating real-estate asset.

Why Owner Financing Matters for Investors

Traditional financing for alternative-lodging projects can be challenging due to unconventional structures, zoning classifications, and limited lender familiarity with glamping business models. Country Glamping on the River’s on-the-house financing solution eliminates these hurdles.

Under this system:

-No traditional bank involvement is required.

-Low down payments and flexible terms are available.

-Buyers can include some development and infrastructure costs within the financing package.

-The process enables quicker approvals and faster project launches, preserving investor momentum and capital efficiency.

This financing flexibility also attracts diverse investor profiles, from first-time property owners entering the vacation-rental market to seasoned real-estate investors expanding their portfolios into hospitality.

A Turnkey Path from Vision to Revenue

Whether pursuing a private getaway or an income-producing rental operation, participants in the Owner Financing Program receive end-to-end support from Country Glamping’s development and hospitality teams.

The company offers:

-Site development assistance, grading, utilities, roads, and pads

-Design guidance for eco-friendly structures compatible with resort standards

-Construction coordination with its in-house construction team and with approved local builders

-Short-term rental management to ensure consistent revenue

By integrating these functions under one umbrella, Country Glamping on the River enables investors to generate returns faster and operate with confidence, even if they live outside the region.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community

Beyond financial opportunity, the company emphasizes responsible growth and ecological balance. All site plans prioritize low-impact construction, native landscaping, and energy-efficient infrastructure.

Local partnerships, including collaborations with Tennessee suppliers, trades, and tourism boards, ensure that development contributes directly to the surrounding economy.

The resort supports ongoing community initiatives such as river clean-up programs, outdoor education events, and regional festivals celebrating sustainable living.

Regional Advantages

Lobelville, Tennessee, situated midway between Nashville and Memphis, offers exceptional geographic and economic advantages for investors:

-Accessibility: Less than two hours from major urban centers, with direct highway connections.

-Tourism appeal: Home to riverfront parks, state forests, and year-round recreational activities.

-Stable market: Tennessee’s real-estate sector continues to outperform national averages in both price growth and rental demand.

By anchoring development in Lobelville, Country Glamping on the River positions itself within a region primed for sustainable tourism growth and long-term value creation.

Key Program Benefits

-Owner-financed lots, no traditional bank required

-Development financing available for roads, utilities, and glamping structures

-Booking & management handled by Country Glamping

-Competitive returns through short-term rental income

-Turnkey support from land purchase to hospitality operations

-Low barriers to entry for new investors and lifestyle buyers

Investor Resources and Contact Information

-Interested buyers and investors can review available lots, financing terms, and site maps at www.CountryGlampingOnTheRiver.com.

-Applications and investor documentation are available through the secure portal at https://cgr-investment-platform.dalmoredirect.com/.

-For direct inquiries or to schedule an investment consultation, contact the team at investor@countryglampingontheriver.com.

Leadership and Vision

Andrew Tack, Chief Investment Officer, brings extensive experience in capital planning and real-estate asset development. He oversees strategic partnerships and investor relations, ensuring that each financing program aligns with long-term value creation.

Jamie Mayeaux, Chief Executive Officer, leads corporate strategy and project execution with a focus on sustainable growth and guest experience innovation.

The leadership team drives a mission to make land ownership both accessible and profitable.

About Country Glamping on the River, LLC

Country Glamping on the River is a Tennessee-based hospitality and land-development company specializing in luxury outdoor accommodations.

The company develops, finances, and manages glamping communities that blend natural beauty with modern comfort.

Through its integrated approach to construction and property management, Country Glamping on the River offers turnkey solutions for investors seeking reliable returns in the booming outdoor-lodging market.

Legal Disclaimer:

