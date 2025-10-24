A Fresh Start in Scottsdale: Ukrainian Immigrant Turns Resilience into a Flourishing Cleaning Business

With a focus on quality, trust, and community, Krasivo Cleaning reflects the spirit of its founder, Arina Pautova.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Arina Pautova arrived in Arizona from Ukraine, she carried with her not only hope for a new beginning but a determination to build something meaningful. Out of that determination came Krasivo Cleaning, a Scottsdale based cleaning company now known for its exceptional attention to detail, trust-based service, and genuine care for clients and community.

Founded just over two years ago, Krasivo Cleaning has quickly become a trusted name among homeowners and business owners across Scottsdale and the surrounding areas. The company’s approach to cleaning is simple yet rare: quality over speed. Every member of Arina’s team shares her belief that a clean, organized space can change how people feel in their homes and workplaces.

“When I started Krasivo Cleaning, I wanted it to be more than a service, I wanted it to be something built on care, respect, and opportunity,” says Arina Pautova, Founder of Krasivo Cleaning. “I left Ukraine during the war, and this business became my way to rebuild my life and help others do the same. Many of our team members are also Ukrainian women starting new lives here. Together, we’ve created something we’re deeply proud of.”

Arina’s background in journalism, communications, and public relations helped her bring a thoughtful, people-first approach to the business. From day one, her vision was to combine European cleaning standards with the warmth and professionalism that Scottsdale residents value.

Today, Krasivo Cleaning’s services include residential and commercial cleaning, move-in/move-out cleaning, Airbnb turnovers, deep cleaning, and more, each tailored to meet the unique needs of every space. With over 500 happy clients and a growing reputation for reliability, the company has earned high praise for its meticulous results and genuine customer care.

“Arina’s team made sure to accommodate my request for a weekend slot and left the place looking wonderful,” wrote one recent Scottsdale client. “My mother-in-law can’t stop talking about how fresh and beautiful her home feels.”

Beyond business success, Krasivo Cleaning is also about giving back. Arina remains connected to her homeland, supporting Ukrainian families affected by the ongoing conflict. Through the company’s platform, clients are encouraged to contribute to humanitarian aid efforts that help refugees and those still in need overseas.

“Scottsdale has given me a home and a future,” Arina says. “This community’s kindness inspired me to pay it forward, both here in Arizona and back in Ukraine.”

As Krasivo Cleaning continues to expand across the Valley, Arina remains committed to the same values that started it all: integrity, precision, and compassion. Whether it’s a one-bedroom apartment or a corporate office, every job is done with care; because, as Arina puts it, “a clean space reflects the life you’re building.”

About Krasivo Cleaning

Founded in Scottsdale, Arizona, by Ukrainian entrepreneur Arina Pautova, Krasivo Cleaning provides residential and commercial cleaning services built on quality, trust, and attention to detail. The company proudly serves Scottsdale, Phoenix, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, and surrounding areas. Krasivo Cleaning is bonded, insured, and dedicated to creating healthier, more comfortable spaces, one clean home at a time.

