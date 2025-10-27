Greenville Dental Assistant School to Open This Winter with Hands-On Training at Downtown Dental

Greenville Dental Assistant School Downtown Dental

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspiring dental assistants in the Upstate now have a new opportunity to launch their careers close to home. Greenville Dental Assistant School will officially open this winter, bringing an affordable and accelerated path to dental assistant certification to the heart of Greenville.Located at 794 E Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601, the school offers a 12-week program that combines classroom learning with real-world, hands-on experience inside a working dental practice. Through its partnership, students gain practical training in a supportive, patient-centered environment led by experienced clinicians. Greenville Dental Assistant School’s 12-week curriculum is designed to prepare students for immediate employment in dental clinics across South Carolina. Students learn essential skills in:Dental anatomy, physiology, and radiographInfection control and sterilization proceduresChairside assisting and patient communicationDigital charting, billing, and schedulingDental materials and instrument useEach student completes weekly hands-on labs and an 80-hour externship, gaining practical experience in a real dental office before graduation.The school’s mission is to make career education in healthcare more accessible. Students can choose from a variety of flexible payment options, allowing them to graduate debt-free and job-ready in just three months. Upon completion, graduates are eligible to take the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA) exam through the Dental Assisting National Board.“Our goal is to give students the tools they need to succeed—without the burden of long-term debt,” said Nancy West, Program Manager at Greenville Dental Assistant School. “In a matter of weeks, they can begin meaningful work that truly makes a difference.”About Greenville Dental Assistant SchoolGreenville Dental Assistant School provides an accelerated, hands-on 12-week training program that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed to begin careers as dental assistants. The program includes classroom instruction, hands-on labs, and externship experience designed to prepare students for certification and immediate employment.About Downtown Dental At Downtown Dental, dentistry is comprehensive, individualized, and comfortable. Led by Dr. Trey Kenna and Dr. Matt Martin, the practice provides high-quality care in a welcoming environment designed to put patients at ease. From advanced technology and calming decor to compassionate service and IV sedation options, Downtown Dental treats every patient like family.“Our local dental community benefits when we have more well-trained, motivated dental assistants ready to join the workforce,” said Dr. Trey Kenna, a partnering doctor with Greenville Dental Assistant School and co-owner of Downtown Dental.“This program not only helps address critical staffing shortages, but also empowers students to build fulfilling careers without taking on student loan debt. It’s a win-win for both the students and the community.”About Zollege Founded in 2010, Zollege partners with local doctors and dentists nationwide to deliver accessible, hands-on training in healthcare. With over 140 campuses across the U.S., Zollege helps around 8,000 students each year graduate debt-free and enter rewarding careers in dental and medical assisting.

