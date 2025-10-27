MIND 24-7 Joins ACN as Tier 1 Preferred Behavioral Health Provider

The partnership connects 400K+ Arizona Care Network members to convenient, compassionate behavioral health care when it’s needed most.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MIND 24-7, a leading provider of immediate-access behavioral health care, announced it has joined Arizona Care Network (ACN) as a Tier 1 preferred provider. Through the partnership, MIND 24-7’s urgent and ongoing behavioral health services are now available to more than 400,000 patients cared for by primary care providers and specialists who participate with ACN.“Our goal has always been to deliver the best possible experience for every individual facing a behavioral health need,” said Jim Wescott, COO of MIND 24-7. “Because we serve all ages, we are uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive care for individuals and their families. By offering both in-person and virtual access, we are making sure behavioral health support is convenient, compassionate, and available when people need it most.”Todd Ricotta, CEO of Arizona Care Network, said the addition of MIND 24-7 to the network strengthens ACN’s ability to meet members’ whole-health needs. “Mental health is a critical component of overall health and well-being,” Ricotta said. “Patients cared for by the primary care providers and specialists that participate with ACN now have expanded access to convenient high-quality behavioral health services from a trusted partner that understands the importance of accessibility, timeliness, and family-centered care.”With two Phoenix-area locations open for walk-in care and expanded virtual options available 24 hours a day, no appointment necessary, MIND 24-7’s inclusion in ACN will allow members to access immediate behavioral health support closer to home and with greater flexibility.The partnership underscores the shared commitment of both organizations to improve access to timely, compassionate mental health care across Arizona.About MIND 24-7MIND 24-7 provides round-the-clock walk-in and virtual behavioral health care for patients of all ages. Its services include urgent psychiatric care, crisis stabilization, and ongoing support designed to reduce emergency room visits, improve patient outcomes, and ease the strain on the health care system.About Arizona Care NetworkArizona Care Network (ACN) is a physician-led and physician-governed accountable care organization dedicated to improving health care outcomes while reducing costs. ACN coordinates care for more than 400,000 patients across its network of more than 5,000 primary care providers and specialists throughout greater Phoenix.

