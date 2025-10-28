Ambient Energy AI Integrates Google & NVIDIA to Power Intelligent Energy Network

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambient Energy AI (“AEA”) today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud and NVIDIA to advance what the company believes may become one of the first global-scale intelligent wireless energy networks.

The integration combines Google Cloud’s secure, worldwide infrastructure and Apigee API platform with NVIDIA’s advanced AI and quantum-accelerated computing capabilities. Together, they will support AEA’s platform to monitor, model and optimize ambient-wave energy transmissions from satellites, towers and connected edge devices.

“We are developing an energy network that can sense, learn and adapt in real time to global demand,” said Robert Smith, Founder & CEO of Ambient Energy AI. “By linking Google’s machine learning infrastructure with NVIDIA’s compute acceleration, our goal is to deliver wireless power with higher efficiency and broader reach than traditional infrastructure allows.”

CTO Perspective: Antenna Systems + AI Control

“The breakthrough isn’t any single antenna geometry—it’s the system-level control that orchestrates how energy is captured, steered, and verified across devices and environments,” said Dr. Mohamed Sanad, Chief Technology Officer at Ambient Energy AI. “By pairing robust antenna systems with AI-guided optimization, we can dynamically route ambient energy where it’s needed—safely and efficiently.

Smart Energy Meets AI-Quantum Optimization

Google Cloud will manage real-time data flows, analytics and integrations via Apigee. NVIDIA will enable simulation, modelling and optimization of how ambient-wave energy is captured, routed and delivered across a connected network of devices — from smartphones and electric vehicles to smart homes and IoT infrastructure.

A Sustainable Leap Forward

AEA’s platform is designed to reduce energy loss associated with physical charging infrastructure by dynamically routing ambient energy where and when it’s needed. The company’s patent portfolio and algorithms aim to make energy delivery as agile as data networks.

Powering the Future

With enterprise-grade partners like Google and NVIDIA, AEA is laying the foundation for a world where ambient-wave power moves as seamlessly as digital signals — enabling new mobility, connectivity and infrastructure models for smart cities, homes and edge devices.

About Ambient Energy AI

Ambient Energy AI develops an AI-powered wireless energy network that converts signals from satellites, cellular towers, and Wi-Fi into usable, verifiable power. With a portfolio of more than 50 patents and collaborations spanning AI, antenna design, and quantum computing, the company is pioneering technologies that could eliminate the need for conventional charging.

🌐 https://www.ambient-energy.ai

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud helps organizations digitally transform with secure, scalable, and sustainable cloud solutions built on Google’s leading technology and infrastructure. Its Cloud AI and Quantum AI platforms enable breakthroughs in analytics, machine learning, and next-generation computing. Customers in more than 200 countries trust Google Cloud to accelerate innovation and growth.

🌐https://cloud.google.com/apigee

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a pioneer in accelerated computing and artificial intelligence. Its GPUs and quantum-computing platforms power breakthroughs across industries, from science and healthcare to next-generation energy systems.

🌐 https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/solutions/quantum-computing/

