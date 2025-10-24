NU Wonderful U LLC Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Nutritionists in Garfield Heights, Ohio

Award Winning Nutritionists in Garfield Heights, Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Nutritionists in Garfield Heights, Ohio has been awarded to NU Wonderful U LLC. This recognition honors NU Wonderful U for its outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.NU Wonderful U is a leading wellness program based in Garfield Heights, committed to inspiring, motivating, and enhancing self-confidence through a range of high-quality services. Founded by Reverend Doctor Fredina Weems, who serves as the Owner, and led by CEO Byron Dexter Weems, an inspirational vocalist, the organization is grounded in a passion for holistic well-being and personal growth. The program offers personalized support in nutritition, mental health, and lifestyle coaching, helping clients embrace mindfulness, meditation, and self-awareness in their daily lives. In addition to comprehensive nutritional guidance, NU Wonderful U provides corporate and school wellness fitness programs as well as tutoring services. With a focus on long-term healthy habits and personal empowerment, the organization proudly serves Garfield Heights and surrounding communities with professionalism and care.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, NU Wonderful U stood out as a reputable wellness company. Known for its experienced and supportive team, NU Wonderful U has earned a strong reputation within the Garfield Heights community, with glowing reviews from satisfied clients. This is one of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by NU Wonderful U’s communication and exceptional service:“Best experience I have ever had with a wellness company attentive to your needs and willing to go the extra mile in assisting with your wellness journey."The NU Wonderful U team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding support for every client.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about NU Wonderful U LLC, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.