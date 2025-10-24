Contracting Expert Brice Bishop Shares Inspection Checklist in HelloNation

Brice Bishop of Weatherhead and Sons

How can homeowners tell when it is time to think about a window replacement?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How can homeowners tell when it is time to think about a window replacement? In a HelloNation feature, window expert Brice Bishop of Weatherhead and Sons in Grand Rapids explains that a simple window inspection can reveal early warning signs.He points out that drafty windows, condensation between panes, and sticking windows are not only frustrating, but they can also lead to higher energy bills and long-term energy loss.Bishop notes that windows are often ignored until problems grow severe. Yet small changes in performance can appear long before the damage is obvious. Drafty windows, for example, allow heated air to escape in winter and cool air to leak in summer.This makes a home less comfortable and forces heating and cooling systems to work harder. Over time, the result is higher energy bills and unnecessary wear on HVAC equipment.Condensation between panes is another clear sign of trouble. When moisture collects inside the glass, the window’s seal has failed. Without this seal, the insulating gas layer escapes, leaving the window less effective.The problem can spread, leading to mold or wood rot around the frame. Bishop explains that addressing condensation early prevents more expensive repairs later and helps preserve a home’s efficiency.Sticking windows are also worth attention. If a window is hard to open, does not stay in place, or requires force to move, it could signal frame damage or swelling from moisture. Mechanical parts may also be wearing out.Beyond being an annoyance, sticking windows pose a safety risk if they cannot open in an emergency. As part of a window inspection, Bishop encourages homeowners to check every window in the home to ensure smooth operation.Each of these issues points to the same larger concern: energy loss. Drafty windows, condensation between panes, and sticking windows make heating and cooling systems run longer than necessary. This wasted energy shows up in the form of high energy bills. For many families, the cost of waiting to address these problems far outweighs the investment in timely window replacement.Bishop emphasizes that a window inspection is simple but important. Feeling for drafts on cold days, looking for condensation, and testing the ease of use are quick steps any homeowner can take.These small checks highlight whether windows are protecting the home as they should. When early warning signs are ignored, the result is not only discomfort but also reduced efficiency and higher costs.A complete window replacement may not always be needed right away, but understanding when performance has dropped is key to making the right decision. Bishop explains that windows are a critical part of a home’s comfort system, and their condition directly impacts both utility costs and safety. Keeping up with inspections protects a home’s long-term value.The full checklist is outlined in Bishop’s HelloNation article, Simple Checklist for Spotting Window Trouble . In this feature, he offers practical steps that homeowners can use to spot signs of window trouble before they become costly repairs.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

