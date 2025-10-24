New 'Surviving Trap Music' Documentary Exploring Rapper Gucci Mane's Early Years Is Set For Film Festival Run

Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S. Documentary

Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S. is documentary that dives into the untold history of the star rapper and his former group S.Y.S.

The irony of this controversial true story is that it will resonate with any group of artists who ever came together to trust each other and chase a dream” — Wong Lorene, Associate Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the early 2000s, a new form of southern rap called “Trap” took over the country and spawned platinum artists T.I., Jeezy, Gucci Mane and many more. Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S. is an intimate and revealing portrait of Gucci Mane’s formative days with S.Y.S. and their quest for fame and fortune in the competitive rap world as they hustled in the rough streets of Eastside Atlanta, Georgia. S.Y.S. which stands for Sign Ya Self was a five man group consisting of Gucci Mane, 4Tre, Bolo, Cold Blooded Da Don and honorary member South Boy, who also directed and produced this 90-minute documentary. Well-known Atlanta visionaries, H.B. and Mojo, formed Sign Ya Self Records back in 2002.The film powerfully blends together two decades of never-before-seen footage of the groundbreaking rap group S.Y.S. and delves into the pitfalls and successes of their untold journey.Atlanta, Georgia is considered the birthplace of Trap Music and that is where S.Y.S. created and sold their music on CDs from 2002 to 2006. “The irony of this controversial true story is that it will resonate with any group of artists who ever came together to trust each other and chase a dream”, says Wong Lorene, Associate Producer of the film. “Absolutely heartbreaking.”In 2020, Gucci Mane’s popularity reached unseen heights as his rap battle with Jeezy on the Verzuz platform pulled in a whopping 5.5 million total viewers, 126.8 million in-stream likes and over 7 billion impressions online. According to VerzuzTV, the former S.Y.S. lead rapper’s rap battle attracted more viewers than the MTV Music Video Awards, The Billboard Music Awards, the CMAs, and the Latin Grammys that year. Gucci Mane currently has 16.8 million Instagram followers. “This film contains the humble beginnings of one of the biggest entertainers in the world”, says Raymond Forchion, Co-Producer of the documentary and Associate Producer of the Oscar-nominated film Last Breeze of Summer. “We are excited to bring this entertaining and passionate piece of underground hip-hop story with tons of unseen footage and unheard music to the world.” Emmy-award winning cinematographer, Ben Mesker, shot the documentary.Surviving Trap Music: The Untold Story of Gucci Mane & S.Y.S. is prepared to screen on the film festival circuit across North America. The producers are also set to preview the documentary for major streaming platforms for worldwide distribution.Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/1nYacwCmBVo SurvivingTrapMusic.comEmail: survivingtrap@gmail.comInstagram: @survivingtrapmusic

Trailer For SURVIVING TRAP MUSIC: The Untold Story of Gucci MANE & S.Y.S.

