Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC Welcomes Attorney Kelly M. Williams, Expanding Its Estate and Probate Practice

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC is proud to announce that Attorney Kelly M. Williams has joined the firm’s growing legal team. With nearly two decades of experience in probate administration, estate planning, trust and guardianship matters, and family law, Williams brings an exceptional depth of knowledge and a client-first approach to the firm’s statewide practice.

Before joining the Florida Probate Law Firm, Williams practiced as an Associate Attorney in South Florida, where she managed complex probate and guardianship cases, represented clients in family law litigation, and assisted with tailored estate planning solutions. Over the course of her career, she has served with several respected law firms, gaining extensive experience in probate and trust administration, estate disputes, and residential real estate transactions.

Williams earned her Juris Doctor from Nova Southeastern University’s Shepard Broad College of Law and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice from Florida State University, where she was a Florida Bright Futures Scholar. She has been a member of The Florida Bar since 2006.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Kelly to our team,” said Michael A. Bracchi, Esq, Managing Partner of the firm. “Her extensive experience and compassionate approach strengthen our mission to help families navigate the probate process with clarity, care, and confidence.”

About the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC

Based in Boca Raton, Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC represents clients throughout the state in all areas of probate administration, trust administration, estate planning, and related legal matters. The firm is dedicated to helping families efficiently manage estate affairs, and protect their loved ones’ legacies with integrity and transparency.

For more information, visit www.FloridaProbateFirm.com.

Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC

Boca Raton, Florida

📞 (561) 210-5500

📧 info@floridaprobatefirm.com

🌐 www.FloridaProbateFirm.com

