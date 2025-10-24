Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Market Set to Reach $197.65B by 2033 Amid Eco-Friendly Surge

Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Market

Global sustainable healthcare packaging market grows rapidly, fueled by bioplastics, renewable materials, and regulatory support, reaching $197.65B by 2033.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Market reached US$ 97.80 billion in 2023, rising to US$ 104.37 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach US$ 197.65 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025–2033.Top Key Players: DuPont, Amcor plc, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, CCL Healthcare, Printpack, Körber AG, Billerud, Huhtamaki.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/sustainable-healthcare-packaging-market USA – Industry News✅ Amcor Acquires Berry Global – In November 2024, Amcor announced an $8.43 billion all-stock acquisition of Berry Global to create a global packaging leader.✅ B. Braun Receives TyvekAward – On October 8, 2025, B. Braun Medical Inc. won the DuPont™ TyvekSustainable Healthcare Packaging Award for Sustainability In-Use, recognizing its redesigned sterile barrier system.✅ Olympus Adopts Renewable Feedstocks – On September 30, 2025, Olympus Corporation introduced DuPont’s renewable feedstocks into its single-use medical device packaging, advancing sustainable packaging solutions.✅ Maryland and Washington Pass EPR Bills – On October 21, 2025, Maryland and Washington passed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) bills, increasing the number of U.S. states with packaging EPR laws to seven.Japan – Industry News✅ Nefab Partners with TSK – On October 22, 2025, Nefab Group partnered with TSK to expand its offering of complete packaging solutions in Japan, focusing on sustainable packaging solutions.✅ DIC Establishes New Coatings Facility – On August 14, 2025, DIC Corporation announced the establishment of a new production facility for coatings suitable for direct food contact, enhancing sustainable packaging options.South Korea – Industry News✅ Kolmar Korea Advances Eco-Friendly Packaging – On September 16, 2025, Kolmar Korea advanced its clean beauty efforts with eco-friendly packaging, including paper tubes, sticks, and recyclable pump packs.Europe – Industry News✅ Sonoco Europe Debuts at Vitafoods Europe – On April 24, 2025, Sonoco Europe made its debut at Vitafoods Europe, showcasing its sustainable packaging solutions, including GREENCANand rigid paper packaging ranges.✅ Amcor and Berry Global Merger – In November 2024, Amcor announced an $8.43 billion all-stock acquisition of Berry Global, creating a global packaging leader.✅ Xampla Raises $14M for Biodegradable Packaging – In September 2025, Xampla, a British green materials company, raised $14 million to advance its mission of replacing 10 billion single-use plastic products over the next five years.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=sustainable-healthcare-packaging-market Market Segmentation:• By Material Type (Bioplastics, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Others)• By Packaging Type (Primary Packaging, Secondary Packaging, Tertiary Packaging)• By Process Type (Recyclable Packaging, Reusable Packaging, Compostable/Biodegradable Packaging, Renewable Material Packaging)• By End-User (Pharma Manufacturing, Contract Packaging, Institutional Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others)Regional Market Share• North America: Leads the market with a share of 43.8% in 2024, attributed to stringent regulatory frameworks and high adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions.• Europe: Holds a significant portion of the market, driven by stringent regulations and a strong preference for organic and plant-based products.• Asia-Pacific: Exhibits rapid growth, fueled by increasing urbanization, dietary shifts, and a growing middle-class population.• Latin America and Middle East & Africa: Emerging markets with expanding awareness and adoption of sustainable healthcare packaging.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/sustainable-healthcare-packaging-market Industry Innovations• DuPont's TyvekSustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards: Recognizing companies that drive sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.• Amcor's High Shield Laminates: Introducing low carbon, recycle-ready packaging options for the pharmaceutical industry.• Xampla's Plant Protein-Based Packaging: Developing biodegradable alternatives made from plant proteins to replace single-use plastics.Related Reports:

